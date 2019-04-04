Kendall County news briefs

Kendall County

Health Department pushes poison control safety

The Kendall County Health Department wants the community to have knowledge and increased awareness of the many poisonous hazards in and around their home. Poisonous hazards can include prescription or over- the-counter medications; overdoses of illegal drugs; carbon monoxide from gas appliances; household products such as laundry powder/liquid, furniture polish, pesticides, indoor and outdoor plants; and metals such as lead and mercury (thermometers).

Children and pets are at a higher risk of swallowing, inhaling or absorbing

through their skin, harmful substances. The effects of poisoning range from short-term illness to brain damage, coma, and potential death.

To prevent poisoning, it is important to use and store products exactly as their labels state. Keep dangerous products where children and pets cannot get them. Treatment for poisoning depends on the type of poison.

If you suspect someone has been poisoned, immediately call your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222. Children and pets can’t eat what they can’t find.

Rules of the Road class offered for seniors

On Wednesday, April 10, Senior Services Associates will be offering The Rules of the Road Review Class taught by the Illinois Secretary of State.

The Rules of the Road Review Course will take place from 1-3 p.m. and is free. This course is designed to give drivers — especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities — the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam.

If you are interested in attending the event, you will need to register by calling Senior Services Associates, at 630-553-5777 to sign up.

Sheriff’s Office announces Youth Police Academy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking youth interested in learning more about the law enforcement field. Those who attend schools that honor community service hours will also have the opportunity to earn service hours while attending the Youth Police Academy.

All youth, ages 14-18, are eligible to participate in this summer program.

The Kendall County Youth Police Academy aims to introduce participants to the field of law enforcement and provide an opportunity for youth and police officers to connect. Participants attending the KCSO Youth Police Academy will attend lectures, role-play in mock scenarios, participate in physical training, become CPR certified, and give back to the community through service events.

The KCSO Youth Police Academy includes structured activities designed to highlight the different areas of the law enforcement and criminal justice fields.

The deadline to register is Thursday, Aug. 11.

Summer program date and time:

June 11 – Aug. 1 (Excluding the week of July 4)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

To fill out the application go to:

https://www.co.kendall.il.us/sheriff/youth-academy/

Questions? Contact Deputy Chris Phillips – Kendall County Youth Police Academy Director at youthacademy@co.kendall.il.us

subhed: Sheriff’s Office investigating accident

On March 27, 2019 at approximately 12:35 p.m., Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2000 Block of Bristol Ridge Road, Bristol, for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

An investigation revealed that Kate Paolinelli, 37 from the 2000 Block of Cannonball Trail, was northbound on Bristol Ridge Road, when her vehicle left the roadway, and rolled over before striking a utility pole.

Paolinelli was airlifted to a local trauma center, and a 9-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital by Bristol Kendall EMS. Both individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Paolinelli was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Bristol Ridge Road was closed for a short period of time while the utility pole was repaired and for the investigation.

Additional child pornography charges filed

On July 30, 2018, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received information based on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Kendall County Sheriff’s detectives initiated a criminal investigation.

During the three-month investigation, investigators gathered, collected and examined multiple items of evidence.

On Oct. 25, 2018, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Daniel Lee Aldrich, 61 from the 0-50 block of Sandra Court, unincorporated Little Rock Township, with seven counts of child pornography (two counts of dissemination; a class X felony and five counts of possession; a class 2 felony).

A large amount of digital evidence was recovered pursuant to multiple search warrants. In reviewing the evidence, a large amount of surreptitiously recorded video of children, acquaintances of Aldrich, was located. All of the victims involved in the videos have been identified and located.

Aldrich was additionally charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography (Six counts; four being class X felonies, one being a class 2 felony, and one being a Class 3 felony)

Unauthorized video recording (eleven counts; eight being class 3 felonies, two being class 4 felonies).

A warrant for Aldrich’s arrest was issued on March 20, and Aldrich turned himself into the Kendall County Corrections Center on March 21, where he is currently being held on $100,000/10 percent bond.

Oswego

Seniors Center focuses on balance classes

Many older adults experience a fear of falling. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. A Matter of Balance, offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 8– May 1, is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.

It includes eight, two-hour sessions for a small group of participants led by a trained facilitator. This nationally recognized program was developed at the Roybal Center at Boston University and is being offered at Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St. RSVP 630-554-5602.

Police offer free document shredding event

To assist in the prevention of identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is again partnering up with First National Bank of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community.

Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded include items such as charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail.

This event will take place on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First National Bank located at 6601 US Route 34. You may bring up to 3 large file boxes full of papers to be shredded.

SCORE Workshop: Digital Marketing Tips and Tricks

Is your digital marketing not reaching your audience? Are your print marketing materials falling flat? Learn how to visually up the ante of your marketing efforts from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Oswego Public Library.

Speaker Jessi Scurte is a 15-year veteran of creative thinking and brand building. She is a consultant that develops solutions to strengthen brands, engage audiences, and inspire action.

Scurte will share her expertise on how to plan your content, how to design materials to capture your audience’s attention, how to budget and plan your time wisely, and what graphic design trends to look out for in 2019.

A networking session will be held after the workshop from 7:30-8 p.m. Registration preferred.

District 308 announces February PRIDE Winners

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 announced the February 2019 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Board of Education meeting.

“Our district takes great pride in recognizing individuals who are dedicated and committed to our students and our schools,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “It is through their continuous dedication and commitment that our students and staff achieve their goals.”

Each month, the program recognizes two teachers, one employee and one volunteer. The winners for the month of February 2019 are:

Allied First Bank – Teachers of the Month: Shawna Sullivan, chemical and physical science teacher at Oswego High School; Ellen Poplawski, third-grade teacher at Old Post Elementary School

Huntington Learning Center – Employee of the Month: Dave Spang, building engineer at Murphy Junior High School

Chick-Fil-A – Volunteer of the Month: Jennifer York (not present), volunteer at Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School

The following individuals also received nominations during the month of February: Trisha Chriske (Churchill Elementary School), Mary Engfer (Thompson Junior High School), Rachel Maxwell (Traughber Junior High School), John Tamez (Plank Junior High School), Tracy Banser (Transportation Department), Penny Everhart (East View Academy), Terri Ledvina (Transportation Department), Ashley Salis (Thompson Junior High School), Wendy Monn/HIKE Program (Oswego High School) and Collen Predl/HIKE Program (Oswego High School).

