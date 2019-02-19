Take the plunge for Kendall Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a flying leap – a leap into the frigid waters of Silver Springs State Park.

The plunge will take place Saturday, March 3 at Silver Springs State Park located at 13608 Fox Road.in Yorkville. Registration takes place at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 1 p.m.

Participants must raise $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for jumping into the icy waters.

Avoid the lines the morning of the Plunge by going to the Yorkville Polar Plunge Pre-Registration event taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kendall County Fairgrounds located at 10826 IL-71 in Yorkville.

Participants will have the opportunity to turn in offline donations and sign their participation waiver. Those who raise $100 or more will receive their Day of Plunge wristband and their 2019 exclusive Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, participants will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge.

All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt the day of the event will have one mailed to them in April. Other prizes are awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels and will be mailed to participants in April.

For additional information visit our main plunge site at www.plungeillinois.com.

