Lightfoot wins Chicago mayoral runoff

It is a historic night for Chicago as Lori Lightfoot looks to be the next mayor of Chicago.

With a little more than 76 percent of the votes counted, Lightfoot held a commanding 288,784-100,920 lead over Toni Preckwinkle

Lightfoot announced her candidacy when Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was still in the race.

Lightfoot served as chair of the Police Accountability Task Force, creating the organizational structure and staffing, and helped facilitate the financing for the independent panel and related entities. She also has served as president of the Chicago Police Board, a nine-member civilian body charged with deciding disciplinary matters involving allegations of police misconduct.

She said in the midst of the rising violence gripping the city there is a degradation of the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

“There is a huge disparity in the way the city government has invested in individuals and families,” Lightfoot said in January. “There is no real plan to address that disparity. I got into the race because of that disparity, because of the communities left behind.”

Without a plan to assist struggling areas in the city, Lightfoot said, the gap between the haves and the have-nots will continue to grow and the city will continue to lose population.

Lightfoot said she would treat the violence in the city as an epidemic and would work to bring economic development to troubled areas of Chicago.

“The most violent areas in the city are the most economically distressed area,” she said. “Where there is no hope, there is no attachment. That is when the illegal drug trade becomes the largest employer. Unless we deal with the root causes, most of the problems will continue. We are not getting at the fundamental problem. We have to have a proactive plan to deal with the violence.”

She said tackling the city’s violence will have to be a multi-prong approach.

“We have got to have federal partners step up with (Chicago Public Schools), Cook County state’s attorneys, Illinois State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms,” Lightfoot said. “Every jurisdiction in every state needs to work together to stop the flow of illegal guns. The state has to be more aggressive in its prosecutions.”

The former assistant U.S. attorney said we need to educate children about the realities of gun violence and the consequences of picking up a gun to settle a dispute.