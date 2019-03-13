Funeral held in Woodstock for slain McHenry County deputy

Overcast skies with drizzly conditions at 41 degrees in McHenry County prevailed on Wednesday over the funeral of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob “Jake” Keltner.

People were encouraged to line a funeral procession route from Woodstock to Huntley.

Keltner was shot March 7 in Rockford and died later that day of his injuries.

Keltner, of Crystal Lake, was serving a warrant at a hotel when he was shot. Floyd E. Brown, of Springfield, was apprehended and connected to the shooting after an interstate standoff.

The procession on March 13 was set to begin at Woodstock North High School (3000 Raffel Road) after a 10 a.m. funeral at the school. Classes were not in session on Wednesday.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s office encouraged all to dress accordingly to line the route from Woodstock and along Crystal Lake, concluding at a funeral home in Huntley.

Keltner’s family includes his wife Becki, his two sons Caleb and Carson and his parents.

Donations are being accepted for the family. Visit the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The public was also encouraged to leave notes of remembrances and thoughts on a squad car which was parked on Tuesday on the east of the building at the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock.

Flags were flown at half-staff there and around McHenry County.

Like and follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter