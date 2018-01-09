–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 16

JAN. 11

Illinois High School Theater Festival

Thursday, all day

Illinois State University, 100 N. University, Normal

Free

Over 4,000 students, teachers, university representatives, exhibitors, and volunteers come together to put on over 25 different high school productions and over 150 workshops. Other highlights include college/university auditions for high school seniors, professional development for teachers and the All-State Production, featuring student cast, crew, and orchestra members from across the state. For more information, call (309) 438-2816.

Lunch and Learn: Counting Canines and Dogs with Discipline

Thursday, Noon

McLean County Museum of History, 200 North Main St.

Free

Ellen Furlong, assistant professor, and the Illinois Wesleyan University dog scientists have been studying how dogs think and make decisions for a couple years. Here some interesting new findings about how dogs do math, exhibit (or don’t) self-control, and how they think about human (and dog) social partners.

JAN. 12-14

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Fri. and Sat., 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30-4:30 P.M.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$15

Hilarity ensues when three actors attempt to portray every comedy, tragedy, and history penned by William Shakespeare in under 2 hours. For more information, call (309) 663-2121.

Family game and pizza night

Friday, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Lincoln Leisure Center, 1206 S Lee St., Bloomington

There will be a variety of active games and puzzles to play. We will eat pizza first and then play games and end with dessert. One child per adult. For more information, call (309) 434-2260

JAN. 13

American Girl Doll Skate

Saturday, 12:40-3:20 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6; skate rental $2

Girls can bring their dolls to the rink to enjoy skating, hot chocolate, a cookie and doll-related activities. For more information, call (309) 434-2737.

Tribute to Elvis and The Beatles

Saturday, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N East St., Bloomington

The Neverly Brothers, accompanied by narrative historical footnotes, illustrate how the music and energy of the 1950’s American Rock ‘n Roll pioneers set the stage for the adventurous young bands of the 1960’s British Invasion movement. For more information, call (309) 434-2777

JAN. 16

Slow Cooker Workshop

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Towanda District Library, 301 S. Taylor St.

$3

Jenna Smith, U of I Extension Educator, will demonstrate slow cooker recipes. Register by calling (309) 728-2139.

Anime Club for Adults

Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Anyone over 18 who is interested in Japanese animation is welcome. For more information, call (309) 433-3482.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 16–