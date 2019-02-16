Annual summit to address Kaskaskia Watershed solutions

The annual Kaskaskia Summit will be held on Monday, March 4 at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the theme will be “Kaskaskia Watershed – Working on Solutions”

The registration deadline is Feb. 28 by email or phone to Shelli Bement at shelli.bement@heartlandsconservancy.org or 618-566-4451, ext. 12.

AGENDA

“Kaskaskia Watershed – Working on Solutions”

9 – 9:30 a.m. Registration (Refreshment, Coffee, Juice, & Rolls)

9:30 – 9:40 a.m. Welcome, Steve Jurgens, President, Kaskaskia Watershed Association,

Inc. (KWA) and, Judy Smith, Mayor, Carlyle, Illinois

9:40 – 9:50 a.m. Lou Dell’Orco, Chief of Operations – Regulatory Readiness, St. Louis

District, Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

9:50 – 10:30 a.m. Janet Buchanan – Success in Watershed Planning and Implementation

10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Break

10:45 – 11 a.m. Making Choices – State and Federal Officeholders or their Representatives

11 a.m. – Noon Marty Kemper – “Oaks – A Forest Health Issue”

Noon – 12:30 p.m. Lunch

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Capital Upgrades and Repairs at the Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam by

Courtney Wilson Asst. Manager

12:45 – 1:50 p.m. U of I

Carena Van Riper, Asst. Professor Dept. of Natural Resources and

Environmental Science – University of Illinois Research Team “How

Environmental and Human Population Demands Influence Agricultural and

Ecosystems in the Kaskaskia Watershed”

1:50 – 2 p.m. Steve Jurgens, President, KWA, Closing Remarks