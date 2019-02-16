Annual summit to address Kaskaskia Watershed solutions

Annual summit to address Kaskaskia Watershed solutionsFebruary 16, 2019
The annual Kaskaskia Summit will be held on Monday, March 4 at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the theme will be “Kaskaskia Watershed – Working on Solutions”
The registration deadline is Feb. 28 by email or phone to Shelli Bement at shelli.bement@heartlandsconservancy.org or 618-566-4451, ext. 12.
AGENDA
“Kaskaskia Watershed – Working on Solutions”
9 – 9:30 a.m. Registration (Refreshment, Coffee, Juice, & Rolls)
9:30 – 9:40 a.m. Welcome, Steve Jurgens, President, Kaskaskia Watershed Association,
Inc. (KWA) and, Judy Smith, Mayor, Carlyle, Illinois
9:40 – 9:50 a.m. Lou Dell’Orco, Chief of Operations – Regulatory Readiness, St. Louis
District, Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
9:50 – 10:30 a.m. Janet Buchanan – Success in Watershed Planning and Implementation
10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Break
10:45 – 11 a.m. Making Choices – State and Federal Officeholders or their Representatives
11 a.m. – Noon Marty Kemper – “Oaks – A Forest Health Issue”
Noon – 12:30 p.m. Lunch
12:30 – 12:45 p.m. Capital Upgrades and Repairs at the Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam by
Courtney Wilson Asst. Manager
12:45 – 1:50 p.m. U of I
Carena Van Riper, Asst. Professor Dept. of Natural Resources and
Environmental Science – University of Illinois Research Team “How
Environmental and Human Population Demands Influence Agricultural and
Ecosystems in the Kaskaskia Watershed”
1:50 – 2 p.m. Steve Jurgens, President, KWA, Closing Remarks