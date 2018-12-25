–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

DEC. 27 – 30

Centralia H. S. Holiday Tournament

Thurs. – Sun., Times vary

Centralia High School, 2100 E. Calumet, Centralia

$3 – $6

The Centralia Holiday Basketball Tournament is a three-day tournament held between Christmas and New Year’s featuring 16 teams and attracting more than 6,000 spectators each year. To view the tournament schedule, or for more information, http://www.centraliaholidaytournament.com.

Brewery Lights

Thurs. – Sun., 5 – 10 p.m.

Budweiser Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis

Free

Guests can enjoy more than a million twinkling lights, special beer, food and entertainment this holiday season. Train rides, one ticket $3 or two for $5. Ice skating is free. For skate rental, there is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids. All proceeds go the Blues Alumni Association. For more information, visit www.budweisertours.com.

Polar Express Train Ride

Thurs. – Mon. 4:30 p.m. and 6, 7:15 p.m.

Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis

$39 & $59

The Polar Express Train Ride departs from St. Louis Union Station for a 45-minute adventure to the North Pole filled with magic, songs, and cheer. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com.

DEC. 28

Bald Eagle Days

Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pere MarquetteState Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

Free

A site interpreter will present programs about bald eagles. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. Reservations are required. Have a full tank of gas for observational drive. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.

2018 Finale, Ball Drop

Sat. 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. Third St., Alton

$5 members, $10 non-members

Pretend that it’s New Year’s Eve with cheers, resolutions, and a DIY ball drop at 20:19, military time. Dance-Dance-Revolution, XBOX, PlayStation, Foosball, Pool Tables, DJ & Dance Floor, and more. Concession and full kitchen. For more information, call 618-465-9850.

Granite City Swing Band

Sat. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Villa Rose Senior Living Center, 401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto

Free

Come celebrate the new year with Villa Rose Senior Living Community and the Granite City Swing Band. Hope to see you there! For more information, call 618-377-3239.

DEC. 28 – 29

Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$55 – $60

Two nights of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils whose greatest hits include “Jackie Blue,” “Chicken Train”. The Daredevils are known for down-home musical excellence for almost 50 years. For more information, visit www.wildeytheatre.com

Walt Disney, A Decade in Concert

Fri. 7 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m.

St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd 63103

$38.50 – $71.50

Experience favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade; “Moana”, “Tangled”, “Frozen”, “Wreck-It Ralph”, “Zootopia” and more. Includes unforgettable film clips on the big screen at Powell Hall. For more information, visit www.slso.org.

DEC. 28 – 30

Our Lady of the Snows Trolley

Fri. – Sun. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Eckert’s Country Store & Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road

Belleville

$20

An authentic old-fashioned trolley is enclosed, heated, decorated and will be playing holiday music while showing you the beautiful lights. Bring snacks or visit Eckert’s Country Store for treats for the ride. For more information, visit www.eckerts.com.

DEC. 29

Model Railroad Open House

Sat. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Glen Carbon Village Hall and Firehouse, 180 Summit Ave.

Free

Come see the trains running on our 18-by- 27-foot HO scale layout. Upper level features a depiction of 1940s Glen Carbon. Lower level features a steel mill, coal mine and the fictional, Glen Carbon Central Railroad. Includes holiday snacks. For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228.

DEC. 30

Celebrating a Century

Sun. 1 – 4 p.m.

Miner’s Theatre

204 W. Main, Collinsville

Free

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Miner’s Theatre. The first coal mine was sunk in Collinsville in 1857. The town grew with the industry and by 1886, Collinsville was connected by tunnels from one edge of the City limits to the other. For more information, call 618-972-4236.

DEC. 31

Bluff City New Year’s Bash

Mon. 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Bluff City Grill, 424 Broadway, Alton

Pre-sale: $15 individual, $20 couple

At the door: $20 individual, $40 couple

Featuring The Glendale Riders and Lady Luck. Champagne toast at midnight and limited appetizer buffet. $200 VIP tables seat 10 guests and include three bottles of champagne and a private appetizer platter. For more information, visit www.bluffcitygrillalton.com.

New Year’s Eve Cruise

Mon. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Riverboats at Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis

$99

Ring in the New Year in style with dinner, dancing and views of the magnificent St. Louis skyline. Features a three-course dinner, open bar, DJ entertainment and midnight champagne toast. For tickets, visit www.gatewayarch.com.

AfroSexyCool New Year’s

Mon. 7 p.m.

ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis

$15 – $80

Ring in the New Year with special guests ZO!, Carmen Rodgers, Blvck Spvde, Makeda Kravitz, DJ Nico, and ASC creator James Biko. ASC is an afro-cultural dance, musically connecting the dots of the African diaspora. For tickets and more information, visit www.metrotix.com.

NYE with Flip the Frog

Mon. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Argosy Casino, 1 Piasa St., Alton

Free

Bring in the New Year in the Argosy Music Hall with Flip the Frog, a fun-loving rock and roll cover band that will get you dancing and put a smile on your face. Must be 21 to enter. For more information, call 618-474-7542.

Flatliner with Kyle Greenwell

Mon. 8 p.m.

Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., Alton

Ballroom Bash Ticket, $65 per person

Bash Package, $260 for two

Premier Bash Package, $320 for two

Make it a night to remember with Flatliner and Kyle Greenwell! The Bash Package includes the Ballroom Bash, all the amenities, and a one-night stay. For more information, call 618-462-1220.

New Year’s Musical

Mon. 7 – 9:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Theater, 103 E. Main St., Belleville

$10

Hear the various styles and sounds of the Lincoln Theatre pipe organ as our house organist’s pipe in the new year. Often there is a short silent film and sing-a-long. Tickets available at the box office and the night of the show. For more information, 618-233-0123.

New Year’s Eve Concert

Mon. 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Route 15, Belleville

$40

Three fan favorite cover bands, Social Remedy, Amberfade and the Saloonatics. Enjoy a special New Year’s buffet catered by Roy-El, cash bar with drink specials, iced tea, soda and party favors. For more information, call 618-830-7552.There is a cash bar with drink specials.

JAN. 1

New Beginnings Yoga

Mon. 1:30 – 3 p.m.

The Yoga Connection, 221 E. Center Drive, Alton

$20

Begins with a ritual to release the negative. includes a guided meditation to tune in to our innate wisdom and yoga to receive blessings. End by writing ourselves a mid-year reminder and a 2019 toast with mimosas and orange juice. Some yoga experience required. For more information, visit www.theyogaconnection.me.

JAN. 2

Winter Break Day Skate

Wed. 1 – 4 p.m.

Spin City Skate Center, 284 Riggin Road, Troy

$5

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of roller skating. Price includes admission, skates and unlimited soda. For more information, call 618-667-3218.

Wine All You Want Ladies Night

Wed. 6 – 9 p.m.

Villa Marie Winery, 6633 E. Main St., Maryville

$10

Leave the men at home and grab your girlfriends for an evening of guaranteed fun.

Reservations required. Fun, food, games and prizes. For more information, call 618-345-3100.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2–