State gives most St. Clair County schools good grades      

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) gives passing grades to 59 of the 78 St. Clair County public schools, rated on 2018 Illinois Report Cards.

Six of the county’s schools are classified as exemplary, according to the annual school performance reports, issued Oct. 31 by the ISBE.

However, five are classified as underperforming, with another 13 found to be among the lowest performing in the state.

The school report cards are designed to provide insight into each school’s progress toward a goal of preparing all students for success in college and career, according to the ISBE. Also, for the first time this year, the reports provide data on the adequacy of local school funding capacity in each district.

The following are ISBE “district snapshots” for St. Clair County school districts; listing the number of schools in each district (in parentheses), high school graduation rates, student mobility rates, chronic absenteeism rates, and teacher retention rates, funding information, and the number of schools in each designation category.

Reports for half the county’s schools are provided in this week’s edition of the Metro Chronicle, with the rest scheduled for publication in next week’s edition.

Chronically absent students are defined as those who miss ten percent or more of the school year without permission. The student mobility data shows the percentage of students who experienced at least one transfer in or out of the school between the first school day of October and the last school day of the year, not including graduates.

Graduation rates are not compiled for districts with only elementary schools. The ISBE assigns ratings only to schools meeting minimum enrollment and grade-range requirements; therefore, designations may not be indicated for every school in a district. In one case — Smithton CCSD 130 — data is not currently available due to a technical problem in the ISBE information technology system.

BELLE VALLEY SD 119 (1) – The elementary district’s school is rated commendable. The district has 15 percent student mobility; 11 percent chronic absenteeism; 92 percent retention; Tier 1. With $6.6 million financial resources the district has 56 percent of the financial capacity to meet its state-set $12 million financial adequacy target.

BELLEVILLE SD 118 (11) – The elementary district has 10 schools rated commendable, with no rating for the 11th. 13 percent student mobility; 13 percent chronic absenteeism; 90 percent teacher retention. With $26 million in local financial resources, the district has 57 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $45 million adequacy target.

BELLEVILLE TWP. HSD 201 (2) – Both district high schools are rated commendable. 91 percent graduation rate; 11 percent student mobility rate; 24 percent chronic absenteeism rate; 93 percent teacher retention rate. With $34 million in local financial resources, the district has 55 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $61 million financial adequacy target.

BROOKLYN UD 188 (3) – The unit district has one school rated underperforming. No ratings are provided for the other two. No graduation rate listed; 25 percent student mobility rate; 74 percent chronic absenteeism rate; 83 percent teacher retention rate. With $1.1 million in local financial resources, the district has 62 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $1.8 million adequacy target.

CAHOKIA CUSD 187 (10) – The district has two schools rated underperforming and eight rated among the lowest performing in the state. It has a 69 percent graduation rate; 20 percent student mobility rate; 54 percent chronic absenteeism rate; and 81 percent teacher retention rate. With $32 million in local financial resources, the district has 67 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $47 million adequacy target.

CENTRAL SD 104 (O’Fallon) (2) – The elementary district has one school rated commendable and one rated underperforming. 14 percent student mobility rate, 2 percent chronic absenteeism rate, and an 86 percent teacher retention rate. With $6.8 million in local financial resources, the district has 81 percent of the financial capacity to meet its state-set $6.8 million financial adequacy target.

DUPO CUSD 196 (3) – All three district of the unit district’s schools are rated commendable. It has a 73 percent graduation rate, a 9 percent student mobility rate, a 13 percent chronic absenteeism rate, and a 91 percent teacher retention rate. With $7.2 million in local financial resources, the district has 57 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $13 million financial adequacy target.

EAST ST LOUIS SD 189 (10) – The district has four schools rated commendable and five rated among the lowest performing in the state. No rating is provided for its other school. It has a 73 percent graduation rate; 17 student mobility rate; 82 percent chronic absenteeism rate; and a 76 percent teacher retention rate. With $53 million in local financial resources, the district has 66 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $81 million adequacy target.

FREEBURG CCSD 70 (2) – Both of the elementary district’s schools are rated exemplary. The district has a 6 percent student mobility, 4 percent chronic absenteeism, and 89 percent teacher retention rate. With $6 million local funding resources, the district has 73 percent of the financial capacity needed to meet its state-set $8.2 percent financial adequacy target.

FREEBURG CHSD 77 (1) – The district high school is rated commendable. It has a 93 percent graduation, 5 percent student mobility, 10 percent chronic absenteeism rate and a 95 percent teacher retention rate. With $5.3 million in local financial resources, the district has 69 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $7.7 million adequacy target.

GRANT CCSD 110 (2) – Both of the elementary district’s schools are rated commendable. The district has an 8 percent student mobility rate, a 19 percent chronic absenteeism rate, and an 87 percent teacher retention rate. With $5.2 million in local financial resources, the district has 77 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $6.7 million adequacy target.

HARMONY EMGE SD 175 (3) – All three of the elementary district’s schools are rated commendable. The district has a 12 percent student mobility rate, an 11 percent chronic absenteeism rate, and a 76 percent teacher retention rate. With $6. million in local financial resources, the district has 66 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $9.3 million adequacy target.

HIGH MOUNT SD 116 (1) – The elementary district’s school is rated underperforming. The district has a 15 percent student mobility rate, a 21 percent chronic absenteeism rate and an 84 percent teacher retention rate. With $3 million in local financial resources, the district has 60 percent of the financial resources, necessary to meet its state-set $5 million adequacy target.

