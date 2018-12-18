–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 26

DEC. 20

Story Time for Grown-Ups

Thurs. 1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Senior Living, 404 Stillwater, Chillicothe

Free

Join us at Evergreen Senior Living for an hour of stories, read aloud for your enjoyment. Feel free to bring coloring books, knitting, or other quiet activities to work on while you listen. Grown-ups of all ages welcome. For more information, call 309-274-5440.

Books Into Movies

Thurs. 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Peoria North Branch Library, 3001 W. Grand Prairie Pkwy.

Free

Which was better, the movie or the book? It’s your decision to make. Bring a snack and enjoy a movie on the big screen. Free and open to all ages. This month, “A Christmas Carol”. For more information, call 309-497-2100.

Holiday Party

Thurs. 4 – 6 p.m.

Logan Center, 1414 S. Livingston, Peoria

Members Free, non-members, $3

Fun activities, special projects and special gifts will be waiting for you. A special guest will make an appearance to help serve decorative and delicious refreshments. For more information, call Clara Gonzalez, 309-676-8179.

Wizards of Winter

Thurs. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$29 – $59

A Holiday rock event; former members of classic Rock giants–The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent Band and others along with Broadway and Theater veterans. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

DEC. 20 – 23

This Moment in Time

Wed. & Thurs. 7 p.m.

Fri. & Sat. 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road, Peoria

Free

Experience joy and wonder this holiday season with a Broadway-style cast of musicians, dancers, and singers bring to life a timeless message of hope. Sign up for free tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 309-243-1550.

DEC. 20 – 24

Owens Center Open Skate

Thurs. – Mon., Hours vary

1019 W. Lake St., Peoria

Adults $4, Kids & Seniors $3,

Skate rental, $3

Slip on a pair of skates and glide about the ice arm-in-arm with family and friends. For more information on open skate schedules, call 309-686-3368.

DEC. 21

Holiday Shop & Stroll

Fri. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Donation optional

Stroll a forest path lit with luminaries. Enjoy seasonal entertainment, the Nature Art Show and shopping in the Trailhead Nature Store. For more information, contact Kristi Shoemaker, 309-686-3360.

Celebrate Recovery

Fri. 6 – 8:30

Imago Dei Church, 2221 N. Gale Ave., Peoria

Free

Overcome hurts, hang-ups and habits through a 12-step program that embraces Jesus as a higher power. Program applies to all of life’s concerns. For more information, email Carolyn Gunn at carolyngunn121@hotmail.com.

DEC. 21 – 23

The Polar Express 3D

Fri. – Sun. 4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Members Free, Non-members $9 – $13

The Polar Express 3D, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes a train ride to the North Pole and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

DEC. 22

Skate with Santa

Sat. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Owens Center, 1019 W Lake Ave, Peoria

$5 Adult, $4 Children & Seniors, $3 Skate Rental

Grab your skates, or rent, and join Jolly Old St. Nick on the ice. For more information, call Doug Silberer, 309-686-3368.

A Cello Christmas

Sat. 3 – 4 p.m.

Peoria North Branch Library, 3001 W. Grand Prairie Pkwy.

Free

Take in the mellow tones of cello, as Heartland Festival Orchestra conductor Dave Commanday and his son Ben, host a recital featuring their students performing songs of the season. For more information, call 309-497-2100.

DEC. 23

Peoria Players Theatre: 100 Years

Sun. 2 – 4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Members Free, Non-members $9 – $13

Celebrate Peoria Player’s Theatre’s 100th anniversary. Founded in 1919 by the Peoria Women’s Club, the theater is the fourth oldest in the nation. Tours are guided by a Peoria Players docent, who will answer questions. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

DEC. 25

Surround: Connection Group

Tues. 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Imago Dei Church, 2221 N. Gale Ave., Peoria

Free

Foster and adoptive families are invited to gather for a potluck dinner and an opportunity to connect. Childcare available. Open to all foster and adoptive families. For more information, call 309-863-2157.

DEC. 26

Kwanzaa Display

Wed. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free, donations welcome

Come learn about the significance of Mishumaa Saba and celebrate family, community and culture. Learn more about the amazing culture and plans associated with the African continent. For more information, call Bob Streitmatter at 309-686-3362.

Open Mic

Wed. 9 p.m. – Midnight

The Red Barn, 621 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

Free

One of Peoria’s longest running open stage hosted by Sarah Marie Dillard! All vocalists and instrumentalists welcome! Free exhibit features local artists and print masters. For more information, call 309-692-3792.

DEC. 26 – 29

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wed. – Sat. All Day

Shirk Center, 302 East Emerson St., Bloomington

All-Tournament Pass $15-$30

All-Day Pass $8 – $12

Single-Session Pass $5 – $8

64 varsity teams, 16 Special Olympics, 144 games over four days. One champion crowned in each bracket, trophies for 2nd-4th place.. For more information, visit www.theclassic.org.

