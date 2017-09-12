–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

THROUGH SEPT. 17

6th Annual Arts Fest St. Charles

Locations are: All Things Art Studio, Arcada Theatre, Downtown St. Charles Partnership, Fine Line Arts Center, Geneva Film Festival, Norris Cultural Arts Center, St. Charles Arts Council and Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles Park District, St. Charles Public Library, Steel Beam Theatre, 116 Gallery and Gallery of Nature. Information: (630) 443-3794 or visit www.stcharlesartscoun-cil.org/artsfest/

THROUGH SEPT. 23

American Buffalo

Riverfront Playhouse

11-13 Water Street Mall, Aurora

Fridays and Saturdays

8 p.m.

In a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the showpiece of which is a valuable “Buffalo nickel”. These high-minded grifters fancy themselves, businessmen, pursu-ing legitimate free enterprise but they are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams. Information: (630) 897-9496.

Don’t Talk to the Actors

Albright Theatre Company

100 N. Island Ave. FL3, Batavia

$15, $20

Performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Jerry Przpezniak is a novice playwright whose play becomes Broadway-bound. He and his fiance Arlene move to the big city where they are bom-barded with a has-been actor, a larger than life actress, and a stage manager and director trying to keep it all on track. Information: (630) 406-8838.

THROUGH OCT. 29

Million Dollar Quartet, Paramount

Theatre , 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

There was no plan for Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to record together on Dec. 4, 1956, but as fate would have it, they did and left behind a historic and mind-blowing album. Million Dollar Quartet tells that story, with all the raw energy and monumental talent you’ve come to expect from these music giants. Information: (630) 896-6666.

SEPT. 13

Active Senior Expo

Prairie Events Center at Kane County Fairgrounds

525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dedicated to inform, educate, entertain senior citizens. Dozens of exhibitors. Free health screenings. Free seminars. Live entertainment, prize drawings. Admission $2; free with coupon from website. Information: (630) 620-6347 or visit www.activeseniorexpo.net

SEPT. 13-17

Elgin Fringe Festival 2017

Side Street Studio Arts

15 Ziegler Court, Elgin

Fringe Festivals focus on per-forming arts but also include film, visual arts and music. Performances take place in downtown areas in cafes, theaters, storefronts, and a variety of other locations. The first Fringe Festival started in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland, as an alternative festival that played concurrently with the Edinburgh International Festival. There are more than 20 fringe festivals throughout the United States with more in Canada and Europe.

SEPT. 15

Enrico Fermi: Architect of the Atomic Age

Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium

South Kirk Rd at Pine St. Batavia

8 p.m.

$7

A lecture by Gino Segre of the University of Pennsylvania & Bettina Hoerlin, au-thor. Fermi is unquestionably the most famous scientist to come from Italy since Galileo, so revered by his peers that he was known as “the Pope,” because his scientific instincts and skills were said to be “in-fallible.” A physics Nobel Prize winner in 1938, he was one of the most productive and creative scientists of the twentieth century. His work changed our world with the advent of nuclear reactors, weapons of mass destruction and life-saving medical interventions.

Mom / Son Hayride at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

6-8 p.m.

ages four and up

The tractor and hay wagon will be making the rounds throughout the evening touring scenic Blackberry Farm. A pizza dinner and a drink will be provided. Later, we’ll gather around the campfire for s’mores. Pre-regis-tration is required – please register under the son’s name. Additional sons may also be registered. Infor-mation: (630) 897-0516.

Bugaboo Children’s Consignment Sale

Kendall County Fairgrounds, Yorkville

10 a.m.

This semi-annual children’s consignment sale draws thousands to the Kendall County Fairgrounds in search of the most popular clothing brands, toys kids love, books, games, electronics, nursery gear, baby accessories, and much more.

Broadway Tonight Live

Batavia Fine Arts Centre

1201 W. Main St., Batavia

7:30 p.m.

This Broadway Tribute will take you through Broadway’s greatest hits, filling the stage with beautiful costumes, dra-matic singing, exciting choreography and dynamic music and dancing. They will be performing some of the songs from hit Broadway shows such as: Cats, West Side Story, Phantom of The Opera, A Chorus Line, Caberet, Anything Goes, Chicago, & 42nd Street. Information: (630) 937-8930

SEPT. 16

Speaker Series: Stevens Sanborn Jones

St. Charles History Museum

215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

Learn about one of the early settlers Steven Sanborn Jones who was a Lawyer, Judge, and Spiritualist. Information: (630) 584-6967 or visit www.stcmuseum.org.

Diversity is a Beautiful Color (Poetry Reading)

Millennium Plaza

11 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

3-6 p.m.

This event is about sharing uplifting poetry in native languages. All ages and languages welcome to share. See their Facebook page to sign up for reading or just come and listen. No profanity. No alcohol. Just a little music.

SEPT. 16-17

123rd Annual Big Rock Plowing Match Festival

Plowman’s Park

48W508 Hinckley Road, Big Rock

See a real-life plowing competition, enjoy a horse show, browse the arts & crafts and car shows, enjoy great food, participate in a live auction of prize-winning baked goods, take the kids on a ride at the carnival and enter them into the prince & princess contest. Information: (630) 556-3171.

Celebrate the sound, culture and taste of Mexico at Fiestas Patria

From the delicious food to the variety of musical acts to the children’s play area, there’s something for everyone at this fun festival right on the Fox River. Information: (630) 896-6666.

SEPT. 20

American Latinos & the Nation’s Future with Henry Cisneros

Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium

1347 Prairie St., Aurora

7:30 p.m.

Cisneros, co-chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Immigration Task Force, former HUD secretary and housing innovator presents “American Latinos & the Nation’s Future” as part of the Delbert and Barbara Arsenalt Lectureship on Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium main stage. See their web site to register for this free event. Information: (630) 844-4924.

SEPT. 23

Fermilab’s Anniversary Open House

South Kirk at Pine St., Batavia

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Take behind-the-scene tours of the major research facilities at Fermilab. Tour facilities at the lab that the public would normally not get to see. Enjoy a science and innovation fair and dozens of activities for families. This event is free and open to the public. This final anniversary event will look back on half a century of achievements and look forward to a bright future. Information: (630) 840-3000.

–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events–