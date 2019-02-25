Art, science and nature mix at 4-H Clover Clinic

Illinois 4-H members and other youth from throughout central Illinois gathered for the annual 4-H Clover Clinic held at Illinois Central College on Feb. 16.

University of Illinois Extension staff from Fulton, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties worked together to plan a day packed full of exciting classes and new opportunities. Approximately 230 youth participated, plus many adult and teen volunteers.

Clover Clinic is just one of the special events that go on throughout the year for 4-H members and other youth.

It gives kids the opportunity to participate in a variety of workshops, and perhaps find a project area they would like to study further.

This year’s classes included art, cats, chemistry, entomology, leather stamping, crocheting, wildlife, butterflies, bees, fleece pillows, 3D design, making fondant, fossils, glass etching, rabbits, wood burning, and much, much more.

The Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit 4-H staff organized this event, along with the help of countless volunteers. Staff members include Katharine Girone, Cathy Ludolph, Joli Pierson, Judy Schmidt, Emily Schoenfelder, and Janis Blout.

Many hands-on activities and opportunities were provided that most youth would not get to experience otherwise.

There were several classes with science and technology woven into them in some way. Visual

arts and animal-related classes are always popular sessions, too.

All the Clover Clinic classes were taught by 4-H volunteers who share their time and talents with the children.

Many of the instructors are 4-H alumni.

Throughout their many experiences in 4-H, youth develop a sense of belonging, generosity, independence, and mastery of many skills. Clover Clinic is an event that offers each of those all at the same time.

For more information about 4-H programs in Fulton County, call 309-547-3711; Mason County, 309-543-3308; Peoria County, 309-685-3140; Tazewell County, 309-347-6614; or go online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/.

