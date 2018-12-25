–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

DEC. 27

Traveling Petting Zoo

Wed. 2 – 3 p.m.

Fondulac Library /Civic Complex, 401 W. Washington St., East Peoria

Free

Looking for something to do on Christmas break? Deb Moreland and her traveling petting zoo visit the library with an assortment of animals. Learn about wildlife and enjoy a chance to see unique creatures up close. Space is limited. To register, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org.

DEC. 28

Winter Break Adventures PJ Party

Thurs. 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Soldwedel Program Center, 207 McNaughton Park Drive, Pekin

$30

Kids ages 6-13

Wear your favorite pajamas for a fun day of crafts and activities. Breakfast and snacks included, please bring a sack lunch. For more information, call 309-347-7275.

Live at the Five Spot

Fri. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7 – $12

Live at the Five Spot featuring The Joe Metzka Band, a full package of blues, soul, funk and jazz. BYOB, and enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.

Comedy Jam

Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria

$39 – $106

Deray Davis’ Annual Funny & Famous Comedy Jam one night only, with comedian Deray Davis, winner of Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots Competition. For tickets, call 309-673-3200 or visit http://ticketmaster.evyy.net.

DEC. 28 – 30

Disney on Ice, Frozen

Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 1 & 5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$18 – $78

Enjoy this year’s Disney on Ice presentation “Frozen” featuring Snow Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on their epic, icy journey. Tickets available through the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, by calling 309-673-3200 or online at http://ticketmaster.evyy.net.

DEC. 29

Sensory Art Session

Sat. 10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Peoria Public Library, Lakeview, 1137 W. Lake St., Peoria

Free

In this non-structured art session, children of all ages choose the materials to create their own unique masterpiece. Lights will be dimmed, and ear muffs and fidgets are available if desired. Designed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in mind, but inclusive to everyone. For more information, call 309-497-2200.

HOI Ice Carving Competition

Sat. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Sonar Tide Patio, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition. Event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year’s Eve… unless they melt! For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

DEC. 30

Champagne Brunch

Sun. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weaver Ridge Golf Club, 5100 N. Weaverridge Blvd., Peoria

Adults $18.95, Children 3-12, $7.95

Brunch includes a carving station, complimentary champagne & mimosas, a fresh fruit salad bar, and more. Children under 3 are free. For more information, call 309-691-3344 or email aleah@weaverridge.com.

DEC. 31

Get Lit Fun Run

Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland

Springfield Rd. & Par Three Lane, East Peoria

$6 run only, $15 run and pizza party

The 18th Annual Get Lit New Year’s Eve Fun Run will take place at Folepi’s Winter Wonderland. A post event pizza party buffet will take place at Avanti’s Ristorante in East Peoria. For more information, call 309-253-2420 or visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com.

New Year’s Eve Bash

Mon. 9:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Par-A-Dice Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50 ticket, $199 couple’s package

Ring in the New Year with the upbeat country band, Brushville. Pizza, open bar and champagne and confetti toast at midnight. Couples package includes a hotel room. For reservations, call 800-547-0711.



Noon Year’s Eve Party

11 a.m.

Miller Senior Center, 551 S. 14th St., Pekin

$10 advance, $15 at the door

Get a head start on the New Year with a tasty brunch, games, live entertainment, party favors and a toast at Noon with non-alcoholic champagne. For more information, call 309-346-5210.

New Year’s Eve Countdown

3 p.m. – Midnight

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

Two countdowns, 7 p.m & midnight, at the Sonar Tide Patio next to City Hall. All-ages activities to enjoy. Face painting, food, stage performances, super heroes. “Nola Style” parade with Notre Dame Drumline at 6:30 p.m. Joe Stamm band performs at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year

Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University, Peoria

$25

This musical revue, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, returns to ring in 2019! The evening also includes a complimentary hors d’oeuvres buffet. All ages welcome. For tickets visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

Spirit of the New Year

Mon. 6-10 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, 100 Water St.

$55 adults, $24 children 4 – 15

Join the Captain and crew for our first New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance event. The dinner will have a prime rib buffet with all the trimmings. Chuck & the C-Notes will be performing big band dance music. There will be a cruise if the weather is fair. For tickets, visit www.spiritof peoria.com.

New Year’s Salsa

Fri. 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$5 member, $8 non-member

Enjoy an introductory salsa dance lesson, then dance the year away to the music of DJ Ed Caballero. BYOB, enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.



JAN. 2

Early Morning Walk

Tues. 7 – 9 a.m.

Ree Center, 324 Detroit Ave., Morton

Free, Open to public

Come to the recreation center and walk indoors on the soccer field. Early Morning walk will continue every Mon. Wed. & Fri. through the winter months. Participants are asked to wear soft-soled shoes. For more information, call 309-263-7429.

Toddler Time

Wed. 10 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Pekin Library is again hosting programs, and will begin by utilizing the Community Room. Toddler Time resumes Jan. 2, along with a number of other programs. For a growing list of the programs, visit www.pekinlibrary.org.

New Device?

Wed. 2 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Need help getting started with a new device? Learn how to load library books, set up email, use Wi-Fi away from home, etc. Bring fully charged device, along with a list of questions, and we will help. No registration required. For more information, visit www.pekinlibrary.org.

Knit Night

Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmore Road

Free

Bring your latest project for a laidback evening of conversation and yarn work at the library. All skill levels welcome – staff will be on hand to offer tips and encouragement. Don’t knit? You can get help you get started. For more information, visit call 309-444-2241.

JAN. 2 – 4

Winter Break Adventures New Year’s Party/ Movie Star Day/Snow Day

Tues. – Thurs. 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Soldwedel Program Center, 207 McNaughton Park Drive, Pekin

$75 per 3-day session, $30 per day

Kids ages 6-13 can join for the three-day session, or pick a day or two. New Year’s party includes lunch. See a movie on Movie Star Day, and play in the snow on Snow Day, or ice skate if there’s no snow. Breakfast and snacks provided, bring sack lunch Jan. 3 & 4. For more information, call 309-347-7275.

JAN. 2 – 12

Escape Room, Winter Edition

Hours vary

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Gather your group of 2 – 6 people, ages 13 – adult, and see if you can escape the room. Players are lab assistants searching for a formula to solve Dr. Elmore Kosakow’s reading problems. To register, visit www.mortonlibrary.org.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2–