Police, IDOT say stay in as record deep freeze remains through Thursday

From the National Weather Service at 8 a.m., Wednesday,

It’s cold, period. Rarely do we see air temperatures into the -20s and they are area wide this morning, and rarely do we see wind chills colder than -45° but here they are.

The wind chill measures the combined effects of cold temperatures and wind, and these are extreme values for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and will remain so today. If you must be outside today, even if only briefly, please plan and dress accordingly. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect this evening through Thursday morning.

The Illinois State Police tweeted they are open for business:

“The Illinois State Police will NOT be closing due to extreme temps. Troopers across the state will be diligently checking their assigned patrol areas for stranded motorists as temperatures could reach record lows and make traveling extremely dangerous.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public “to limit non-essential travel. The bitter cold, combined with blowing and drifting snow, will create scattered slick spots, especially on ramps, overpasses, bridges and shaded areas.”

