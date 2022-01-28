COVID-19 cases drop by 60,000 over previous week in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Jan. 28 reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 843 deaths since Jan. 21.

The case number the previous week was at 183,722.

As of last night (Jan. 28), 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 21 – 27, is 9.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 21 – 27 is 12 percent.

A total of 20,423,100 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Jan. 27, for an increase of 215,968 from the previous week.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 75 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 46 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,897,174 cases, including 30,688 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began in Illinois in January 2020. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.