COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sept. 17 reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths from Friday, Sept. 10 to Friday, Sept. 17.

More than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 52 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

The IDPH is reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began in 2020.

As of late Sept. 16, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 10-16, is 4.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 10-16, is 4.4 percent.

A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 10,143,596 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.