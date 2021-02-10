Illinois now has more than 500 designated vaccination sites

The state announced Wednesday, Feb. 10 that 134 additional vaccination sites have been opened across the state since Feb. 4, bringing the statewide total to 517 locations.

The new sites include 22 local health department, medical center, and hospital locations, two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard, and 110 additional retail pharmacy stores. (See list below)

Some state lawmakers who have offered criticisms of the Pritzker administration’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in recent weeks praised the eligibility expansion announcement Wednesday.

Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, said she was “relieved” by the governor’s announcement.

“We must take care of our most vulnerable people,” Morrison said in a statement Wednesday. “Those in the developmentally disabled community are presented unique challenges that put their lives in danger each day.”

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, described the governor’s announcement as “a light at the end of a very long tunnel” for Illinois residents in need of a vaccine.

“I hope Gov. Pritzker will create a more open dialogue with the legislature to build upon this improvement, to increase effectiveness of vaccine distribution, and to ensure the state is fair and equitable to all in need,” McConchie said in a statement.

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department – Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland

• Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 181 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations

Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and people should check back frequently for open appointments. Eligible residents can make an appointment at coronavirus.illinois.gov.