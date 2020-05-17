Illinois records more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths over the weekend

On Sunday, May 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,734 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.

That brings a the total number of new cases to 3,822 and total deaths to 125 for the weekend, May 16-17.

The deaths on Sunday by county are:

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Kendall County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

– McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 94,191 cases, including 4,177 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths and counties previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

