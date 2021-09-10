Number of reported COVID-19 cases drop slightly in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sept. 10 reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths from Friday, Sept. 3 to Thursday, Sept. 9.

More than 79 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 66 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of late Sept. 9, 2,346 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 3-9, is 4.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 3-9, is 5.1 percent.

A total of 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514 doses. Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 10,143,596 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.