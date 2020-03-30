State health director: Number of COVID-19 cases, and deaths, will keep rising
Chronicle Media — March 30, 2020
Dr. Ngozi Ezike (Bluestream.com)
The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday, March 25 the state has recorded 461 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and eight additional deaths caused by the virus.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike revealed the latest statistics at Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily media briefing in Chicago. The two were joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
“The truth is the number of (COVID-19) cases will continue to increase. Unfortunately, as will the deaths,” Ezike said.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois is now at 5,057 with 73 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Monday.
For more information, go to State of Illinois Covid-19 Response