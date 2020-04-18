UPDATE: Illinois health officials report 125 more lives lost to COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday, April 18 announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70’s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 2 males 50s

– Kankakee County: 2 females 80s

– Kendall County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

– Monroe County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Hamilton County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.