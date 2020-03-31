UPDATE: Illinois records 26 more deaths from coronavirus

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 2 females 70s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 60s

– McLean County: 1 male 70s

– Morgan County: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

– Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For tracking of COVID-19 spread across the state, click on the IDPH map.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.