UPDATE: Illinois records 26 more deaths from coronavirus

UPDATE: Illinois records 26 more deaths from coronavirusMarch 31, 2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 937 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.
– Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
– DuPage County: 2 females 70s
– Kane County: 1 male 80s
– Lake County: 1 female 60s
– McLean County: 1 male 70s
– Morgan County: 1 male 80s
– St. Clair County: 1 female 30s
– Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80
Ford and Ogle counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
For tracking of COVID-19 spread across the state, click on the IDPH map.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
*All data is provisional and will change.