UPDATE: Illinois reports largest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced 1,842 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 female 60s

– Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

– Lake County: 1 male 90s

– Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s

– Randolph County: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– Will County: 2 males 80s

Breakdown by counties

Henderson and Wayne counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 27,575 cases, including 1,134 deaths, in 92 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.