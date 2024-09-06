Not your father’s version of ‘1776’

Theatergoers expecting historical accuracy in Marriott Theatre’s production of “1776” may leave a little disappointed, but few others will.

Instead of packing the stage with a Continental Congress of white men, director Nick Bowling presents a governing body more representatives of today’s U.S. Congress with a mix of races and including women.

The mix of races and having actors of both genders brings a special energy to the production and the stellar performances of Tyrick Wiltez Jones as John Adams, Heidi Kettenring as Pennsylvania’s John Dickinson, Mary Robin Roth as Rhode Island’s Stephen Hopkins, and Katherine Alexis Thomas as Abigail Adams drive that point home.

Jones eloquently delivers Adams’ passionate argument for the elimination of slavery as part of the Declaration of Independence that divides the Continental Congress and puts the declaration on death’s door on July 1, 1776.

With this being election season, director Bowling said the timing of the show couldn’t be better.

“I’m not sure there’s a better show for this moment,” said Bowling. “Rather than rigidly replicating historical details of Independence Hall, we hope this production will capture the feeling in that room … the fragmented political landscape, the spiraling nature of debate, and the monumental task of upholding democracy — all the while, embracing the humor and wit which has made “1776” a favorite of so many people.”

The Tony Award winner for Best Musical celebrates the inception of a nation through the trials and tribulations of our founding fathers as they craft the Declaration of Independence.

Bowling is no stranger to the Marriott stage, having director “The Sound of Music”, “Ragtime” and “Man of La Mancha” at the Lincolnshire theater. He also directed “The History Boys” and “The Normal Heart” at TimeLine Theatre and “Sondheim on Sondheim” at Porchlight Music Theatre, both in Chicago. He is the recipient of eight Jeff Awards for Outstanding Direction.

Other production leaders are Tanji Harper, choreography; and Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, musical direction.

The production is staged as the nation is ready to declare independence in Summer 1776 … if only our founding fathers can agree to do it. The musical shows the likes of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson struggle, through courage and conviction, to lead the young nation to independence.

The production attempts to put a human face on the pages of history as we see the people behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, charming, and often petty, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in the funny, insightful and compelling drama.

Tyrick Wiltez Jones’ credits include the Broadway productions of “Bat Out of Hell”, “Finian’s Rainbow” and “Hairspray”, and the national productions of “Miss Saigon”, “Seussical”, “Fosse” and “Show Boat”.

Richard Henry is excellent in the role of Benjamin Franklin, providing continual quips and quoting, of course, Ben Franklin. Henry’s stage credits include Marriott Theatre’s “Man of La Mancha” and New York’s “Streets of New York”, “Drift”, “Two Gentlemen of Verona” and “Fiorello”.

Erik Hellman as Thomas Jefferson has stage and screen credits that include Marriott Theatre’s “The Sound of Music”; Jeff-nominated performances in “Proof” and “The Mystery of Irma Vep” at Court Theater in Chicago; and television’s “Chicago Fire”, “Mrs. America” and “Fargo”.

Katherine Alexis Thomas as Abigail Adams was part of Marriott Theatre’s “Ragtime” and “Darling Grenafine”.

Alicia Kaori does double duty in the performance, portraying both Martha Jefferson and North Carolina’s Joseph Hewes. Her stage credits include the Broadway productions of “Sweeney Todd” and “The King & I”.

Other cast members are Matthew Hommel, Lucy Godinez, Neala Barron, Jesse Bhamrah, Patrick Byrnes, Lillian Castillo, Danielle Davis, Teddy Gales, Joel Gelman, Dan Gold, Karl Hamilton, Ed Kross, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Michael Earvin Martin, Austin Nelson Jr., Nancy Voigts, and Jay Westbrook.

The artistic team features Associate Director DeRon Williams, Scenic Designer Regina García, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, Wig Designer Miguel Armstrong, Dramaturg Carol Ann Tan, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, Intimacy Director Katie Johannigman, Dialect Coach Sammi Grant, with Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer and Conductor Brad Haak.