Quincy Veterans Home to get $300 million in renovations, upgrades

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is giving the state of Illinois a $194,762,750 grant for enhancements to the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy.

The funds will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created.

This upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care.

“Paired with our state Rebuild Illinois capital program, this federal funding will make our state-of-the-art renovation at Illinois’ oldest veteran home possible, with the modernized Quincy facility on track for completion in 2024,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “This funding comes as we open the brand new veterans’ home in Chicago, another critical investment in the infrastructure that supports our national heroes.”

The $121 million veterans’ home in Chicago has a capacity to care for up to 200 veterans.

Pritzker thanked U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and “federal partners” for helping to secure the funds.

The grant represents a federal-state partnership between the federal VA, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and the Capital Development Board, who will oversee building construction. The federal VA covers 65 percent of the total cost of the $299,635,000 project while the state of Illinois is responsible for the 35 percent balance.

The federal funds require up-front state expenditures, which are then reimbursed.

“This grant allows Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince said . “Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff. Enhancing our campuses and infrastructure allow us to continue providing the nursing care our veterans deserve for this generation and generations to come.”

The project is currently 22 percent complete. The Domiciliary (independent living) is scheduled for completion in June 2023 and the Long-Term Care Building (LTC) will be ready to accept residents by March 2024. The completion of the project including the Nielson renovation, site work, and final punch list items is targeted for the end of 2024.

Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River. Its 37 buildings were built between 1886 and 2002, and many are now in need of major repair and upgrades. The Quincy construction project considered the long-term vision of the Veterans’ Home’s core purpose and functions, while preserving and improving the overall character of the campus environment.