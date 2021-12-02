CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Homemade guacamole a post-turkey treat

It’s a rare day when I don’t have an avocado “in waiting” on my kitchen counter. And when it’s just ripe, guacamole is bound to be on the dinner menu as an appetizer with tortilla chips or as a final crowning dollop on a quesadilla, taco or grilled fish.

When Thanksgiving turkey, dressing and green bean casserole leftovers have run their course, add some zip to a meal with the yummy taste of guacamole. Who can resist the tempting combination of creamy avocado, fresh garlic, seasonings and zesty lime?

And while you are at it, let your school-age kids pitch in to help with an easy step or two. As they squeeze the last wedge of lime, invite friends over for an impromptu get-together. It just might be the relaxing antidote everyone needs after a busy holiday week.

HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE

2 ripe Haas avocados, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons lime or lemon juice

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/2 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped*

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/2 medium tomato, seeded and diced (optional)

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro or parsley (optional)

Mash avocados in a mixing bowl with a fork or potato masher, leaving some chunks. Add lime juice, onion, jalapeno, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir well. Fold in tomato and add cilantro or parsley, if you wish. Serve immediately or place plastic wrap directly on top of guacamole. Leave on the counter to enhance the flavors until ready to serve within an hour or two. Makes about 2 cups.

*The juice of jalapeno peppers can be irritating. Wear plastic deli-style gloves when handling. Avoid hand contact with your eyes.

TIPS:

— Stretch the recipe by stirring in a half-cup of small-curd cottage cheese just before you spoon it into a serving bowl.

— For a quick dip, mash an avocado and add a tablespoon or two of your favorite salsa. Stir together and serve.

