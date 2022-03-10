CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Make a decorative paper shamrock

For those of us who don’t claim Ireland in our lineage, it’s a stretch to dance a jig, much less remember to wear something green on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. No wonder I was pleased when I shared a photo of this paper strip shamrock craft idea with my neighbor, who replied, “Your shamrock warms my Irish heart!”

The shamrock has traditionally been the national emblem of Ireland, so why not display it with creativity as a sign not only of the coming holiday, but also a welcome to the green of a long-awaited spring?

Grab some green construction paper and basic supplies from your home office. Enjoy this messless art project with your school-age kids. Your preschooler also can lend a hand, when you make it together.

Here’s what you’ll need:

— 2 sheets of construction paper in two different colors. (I chose a light and a dark shade of green for these directions.)

— Ruler

— Pencil

— Scissors

— Stapler

— Household glue

— Thread or fishing line for hanging

— Paper cutter (optional)

For each heart:

Measure, mark with a pencil and cut with scissors or a paper cutter:

2 strips of light-green construction paper cut 1 inch by 3 inches;

2 strips of dark-green construction paper 1 inch by 5 inches.

Pile the 4 strips starting with one light-green short strip, the two dark-green long strips and end with the remaining light-green short strip on top. They should be evenly stacked up at one end. Carefully staple this 1-inch-wide stack about 1/4 inch from the even end. Bring the loose ends of the short light-green strips away from the pile (and over the staple) to form a heart shape. Hold with one hand as you pull back the long strips in the same manner. Staple the four strips together near the pointed end of the hearts.

Make two more.

To make the shamrock:

Arrange three completed paper strip hearts on a work surface to make a shamrock. Staple the pointed heart ends together. Bend the paper near the staple to spread out the sides. Cut out and glue on a thin paper stem. Make several paper strip shamrocks and hang in a window or from a chandelier.

***

Find more family fun at www.donnaerickson.com. Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com

© 2022 Donna Erickson

Distributed by King Features Synd.