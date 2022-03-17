CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Puff pancake makes for a dramatic breakfast

Make weekend breakfasts extra special when you put this delicious puff pancake on your menu. Also called a Dutch baby, this version of the recipe is simple to prepare with kids, and dramatic to serve piping hot, right out of the oven. Believe me, mouths will be watering when it arrives at the table. Take a bow, and then serve with fresh fruit or other favorite toppings.

DRAMATIC PUFF PANCAKE

4 eggs

1 cup skim or whole milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Topping: 1 tablespoon powdered sugar and a squeeze of fresh lemon

Preheat oven to 425 F. Let one of your kids count and crack the eggs into a mixing bowl. Inspect it to be sure there are no remaining shells. Beat eggs with a beater until light and pale. Another child may measure and gradually beat in the milk, flour, sugar and salt. Meanwhile, place butter in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, or a 9-inch-by-13-inch oven-safe glass baking dish. An adult should place it in the oven until it is hot and the butter sizzles. Remove from oven and pour batter into the hot butter. Return to oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until puffy and golden-brown on the edges. (Keep oven door closed until done.) Squeeze lemon juice on top, dust with powdered sugar and serve tableside immediately.

Serves 4. Serve with fresh fruit, such as berries, grapes and kiwi slices.

Alternate blender method for steps 1-2: Put eggs in a blender and whirl for one minute. With motor running, add milk and slowly add flour, sugar and salt. Whirl for an additional 30 seconds. Proceed with step 3.

