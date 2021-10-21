CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: ‘World’s best granola’ is kid-friendly recipe

Homemade granola is tasty to eat any time of day, but in our family it’s a staple for fall breakfasts with nonfat plain yogurt and fresh fruit. Not only is granola a nutritious start to the day, with its wholesome blend of heart-healthy oats and chopped nuts, but a handful makes a satisfying after-school treat with a glass of milk, and a few spoonfuls add crunch to a scoop of ice cream for an evening dessert.

Granola is so easy to prepare that you and your kids can make this recipe in a jiffy — just under an hour. While one child measures and stirs together the dry ingredients in a big bowl, another can measure, pour and stir the liquids in another. Combine all of the ingredients in the big bowl, and voila! The just-sweet-enough mixture is ready for you to spread on a baking sheet and place in the oven.

Give it a try and see why the fresh taste of this homemade granola rivals any packaged mixture.

World’s Best Granola

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick-cooking)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup coarsely chopped almonds

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 egg whites, slightly beaten

1/2 cup raisins

Here’s the fun:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, or spray with nonstick spray. Combine the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and nuts in a large mixing bowl. Stir together the oil, vanilla and egg whites in a small bowl. Add to dry ingredients and toss well. Spread the mixture evenly on the baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. Cool completely; stir in raisins and store in an airtight container. Makes about 5 cups.

Note: If you wish, substitute 1/4 cup pure maple syrup and 1/4 cup honey for the brown sugar, and combine with liquid ingredients before tossing with dry ingredients.

Creative tip: Let kids draw a label to tape or glue to the outside of a plastic storage container or glass jar. It might say “The Johnsons’ World’s Best Granola.”

