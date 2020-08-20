Flat out fabulous grilled steaks

Steaks are one of the most popular types of grilled meats. Chuck steaks are a tasty alternative to more expensive steaks. While not as tender as other steaks, chuck steaks are favorably enhanced by marinating them before grilling. Whether cooked in a skillet, broiled or grilled, chuck steaks are best when cooked for a few minutes per side, allowed to rest for 5 minutes, and served medium rare. Longer cooking times will make the meat tough.

The two best types of chuck steaks to use for quick recipes are the chuck-eye steak and the shoulder top blade, also known as the flat iron steak. The chuck-eye steak is located next to the rib-eye steak. The rib-eye steak comes from the rib area of a cow, located just behind the shoulder or chuck section. The chuck eye steak is comparable in flavor to the rib eye but much less expensive. Chuck eye steaks are best when braised but are also good grilled or broiled.

Chuck shoulder top blade, or flat iron steaks, are perfect for the grill. The fat that marbles it keeps it moist and infuses the steak with flavor. The flat iron steak was created by a development team at the University of Nebraska to make use of a formerly wasted cut of beef called the top blade roast. The top blade roast is taken from the shoulder of the cow and contains tough connective tissue and muscle. By cutting the roast into a thin, uniform, rectangular-shaped steak, the tough tissue was removed. The shape of the steak looks like the bottom of an iron, hence the name, flat iron.

This recipe for Garlic Steak Marinade also makes a delicious salad dressing! Make a double batch, place it in an airtight container and refrigerate it for up to month. Shake the container to combine the ingredients before using.

GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAKS WITH GARLIC MARINADE

Don’t add salt when making this marinade. Sprinkle the steaks with a teaspoon of salt right before placing them on the grill. If using the marinade as a salad dressing, sprinkle the salt on the salad greens first then add the marinade. Makes approximately 2 1/4 cups.

6 (1/2-pound each) flat iron or chuck eye steaks

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Place the steaks in a shallow baking dish. Using a medium-sized bowl, stir together the oil, soy sauce, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and red pepper flakes until well-combined. Pour all but about a 1/4 cup of the marinade over the steaks. Reserve the marinade in the bowl for later use and set it aside. Turn the steaks in the pan to coat on both sides. Cover the dish with plastic wrap. Let the steaks marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes. Heat the grill to medium-high heat. Oil the grill grate with a paper-towel dipped in vegetable oil to clean the grill and keep the steaks from sticking. Remove steaks from dish. Aggressively sprinkle both sides of the steak with salt to create a flavorful crust. Place steaks on the cooler part of the grill, over medium heat. Cook steaks for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, brushing steaks often with the reserved marinade. After the steaks have cooked on both sides, remove them from the heat and cover with a piece of foil to keep them warm. The steaks will stay warm and continue to cook. Allow the steaks to rest for 5 minutes before slicing to retain the juices and keep it tender and moist. Serve immediately.

Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children's author, culinary historian, and the author of seven cookbooks.

