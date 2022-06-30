Illinois communities welcome back fireworks for The Fourth

Illinois communities welcome back fireworks for The FourthJune 30, 2022
Fireworks shows celebrating Independence Day are returning after being shelved for nearly two years in many communities from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For updated information on fireworks shows, visit: www.fireworksinillinois.com
Here’s a selective list of shows throughout Illinois heading into the July 4 holiday.
JULY 1
Cary Summer Celebration
Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary, dusk.
Des Plaines
Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines, dusk.
850 North Grove St., Farmer City, dusk
JULY 2
Navy Pier, Chicago
Fireworks every Saturday and Wednesday through Labor Day Weekend, 600 E. Grand, Chicago.
Celebrate Fox Lake Fireworks Display
Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake, dusk.
Grafton Independence Celebration
Grafton Riverfront, Front Street, dusk.
Macon Speedway Fireworks,
205 N Wiles St., Macon, dusk.
JULY 3
Bloomingdale Community Fireworks
At former Indian Lake Golf Course, Schick Road, Bloomingdale, dusk.
Chicago White Sox post-game fireworks
333 W. 35th St., following night game with Detroit Tigers.
Brickyards Park, Fountain View Drive, Deerfield, 9:15 p.m.
Lakefront Park, 55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe, 9 p.m.
East Moline Riverfront at the Quarter, 101 Beacon Harbor Parkway , East Moline, dusk.
Community Park, 42 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods, 9:15 p.m.
Lemont Park District Freedom Days Fireworks
Centennial Park, 16028 127th St., Lemont, 9:30 p.m.
Lockport 4th of July Fireworks
Dellwood Park, 18th and Lawrence Ave., Lockport, dusk.
Grundy County Fairgrounds, Illinois Route 47, Morris, dusk.
Morton Community Independence Day Celebration
McClallen Park, 401 N. Tennessee Ave., Morton, dusk.
Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York roads, Oak Brook, dusk.
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
Community Park, 262 E Palatine Road, Palatine, dusk.
Rantoul Fireworks Classic
Aquatic Center, 320 W Flessner, Rantoul, dusk.
Village Park, 900 W Romeo Road, Romeoville, 9:30 p.m.
Roselle Fireworks
Lake Park High School West, 500 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle, dusk.
Towanda 4th of July Celebration
Towanda Township Building, 1900 North Road, Towanda, dusk.
Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks
Cook Park, 700 N Main St., Wauconda, dusk.
Wheaton Fourth of July Celebration
Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, Wheaton, dusk.
Wilmette Independence Day Fireworks
Gillson Park, Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue, Wilmette, dusk.
Altman Park, 115th and Harlem, Worth, dusk.
JULY 4
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois, 9:45 p.m.
Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher, 9:30 p.m.
Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson, Bensenville, 9:30 p.m.
Bloomington Sky Concert
Miller Park , 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, 9:15 p.m.
Charleston July 4th Fireworks
Coles County Airport, 432 Airport Road, Charleston, 9:15 p.m.
Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, 9:30 p.m.
Downers Grove / Woodridge July 4 Fireworks
Zigfield Troy Golf, 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove, 9:30 p.m.
Elgin Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
Festival Park, 132 S Grove Ave., Elgin, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Gallery Park, Patriot & Navy Blvd., Glenview, dusk.
Glen Oak Park Fireworks Spectacular
Glen Oak Park, 2218 North Prospect Road, Peoria, 9:30 p.m.
Itasca 4th of July Fireworks
Hamilton Lakes, I-390 and Park Boulevard, Itasca, 9:45 p.m.
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest, dusk.
Mascoutah July 4th Celebration and Fireworks
Scheve Park, 6th St. and Harnett, Mascoutah, dusk.
Normal 4th of July Sky Concert
Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St., Normal, 9:15 p.m.
Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Techny Road, Northbrook, dusk.
Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave., Orland Park, dusk.
Oswego Independence Day Fireworks
Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, 9:30 p.m.
Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration
Memorial Park, fireworks over Lake Katherine, 76th Ave and College Drive, Palos Heights, dusk.
Downtown Peoria along the Riverfront, Water Street, East Peoria, 9:30 p.m.
Rockford Fourth of July
Davis Park, 211 N. Main St., Rockford, 9 p.m.
South Holland Fourth of July
Veterans Memorial Park, 160th Place and South Park Ave., South Holland, 9:10 p.m.
Stockton 4th of July Celebration
Memorial Park, US Highway 20 West and Pearl Street, Stockton, dusk.
Emricson Park, 900 W. South St , Woodstock, 9:15 p.m.
JULY 5
Watseka Fourth of July
Highway 24, Watseka, 10 p.m.
Information courtesy of Fireworks In Illinois (www.fireworksinillinois.com)