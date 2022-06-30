Illinois communities welcome back fireworks for The Fourth

Fireworks shows celebrating Independence Day are returning after being shelved for nearly two years in many communities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updated information on fireworks shows, visit: www.fireworksinillinois.com

Here’s a selective list of shows throughout Illinois heading into the July 4 holiday.

JULY 1

Cary Summer Celebration

Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary, dusk.

Des Plaines

Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines, dusk.

Farmer City Raceway Fireworks

850 North Grove St., Farmer City, dusk

JULY 2

Navy Pier, Chicago

Fireworks every Saturday and Wednesday through Labor Day Weekend, 600 E. Grand, Chicago.

Celebrate Fox Lake Fireworks Display

Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake, dusk.

Grafton Independence Celebration

Grafton Riverfront, Front Street, dusk.

Macon Speedway Fireworks,

205 N Wiles St., Macon, dusk.

JULY 3

Bloomingdale Community Fireworks

At former Indian Lake Golf Course, Schick Road, Bloomingdale, dusk.

Chicago White Sox post-game fireworks

333 W. 35th St., following night game with Detroit Tigers.

Deerfield Family Days

Brickyards Park, Fountain View Drive, Deerfield, 9:15 p.m.

Glencoe Party in the Park

Lakefront Park, 55 Hazel Ave., Glencoe, 9 p.m.

East Moline Independence Day

East Moline Riverfront at the Quarter, 101 Beacon Harbor Parkway , East Moline, dusk.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks

Community Park, 42 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods, 9:15 p.m.

Lemont Park District Freedom Days Fireworks

Centennial Park, 16028 127th St., Lemont, 9:30 p.m.

Lockport 4th of July Fireworks

Dellwood Park, 18th and Lawrence Ave., Lockport, dusk.

Grundy County Fair

Grundy County Fairgrounds, Illinois Route 47, Morris, dusk.

Morton Community Independence Day Celebration

McClallen Park, 401 N. Tennessee Ave., Morton, dusk.

Taste of Oak Brook

Polo Grounds off of 31st Street between Spring and York roads, Oak Brook, dusk.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Community Park, 262 E Palatine Road, Palatine, dusk.

Rantoul Fireworks Classic

Aquatic Center, 320 W Flessner, Rantoul, dusk.

Romeoville Independence Day

Village Park, 900 W Romeo Road, Romeoville, 9:30 p.m.

Roselle Fireworks

Lake Park High School West, 500 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle, dusk.

Towanda 4th of July Celebration

Towanda Township Building, 1900 North Road, Towanda, dusk.

Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks

Cook Park, 700 N Main St., Wauconda, dusk.

Wheaton Fourth of July Celebration

Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, Wheaton, dusk.

Wilmette Independence Day Fireworks

Gillson Park, Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue, Wilmette, dusk.

Altman Park, 115th and Harlem, Worth, dusk.

JULY 4

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois, 9:45 p.m.

Beecher Fourth of July

Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher, 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville LibertyFest

Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson, Bensenville, 9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Sky Concert

Miller Park , 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, 9:15 p.m.

Charleston July 4th Fireworks

Coles County Airport, 432 Airport Road, Charleston, 9:15 p.m.

DeKalb Fireworks Display

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, 9:30 p.m.

Downers Grove / Woodridge July 4 Fireworks

Zigfield Troy Golf, 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove, 9:30 p.m.

Elgin Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Festival Park, 132 S Grove Ave., Elgin, 10:30 p.m.

Glenview Fourth of July

Where: Gallery Park, Patriot & Navy Blvd., Glenview, dusk.

Glen Oak Park Fireworks Spectacular

Glen Oak Park, 2218 North Prospect Road, Peoria, 9:30 p.m.

Itasca 4th of July Fireworks

Hamilton Lakes, I-390 and Park Boulevard, Itasca, 9:45 p.m.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks

Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest, dusk.

Mascoutah July 4th Celebration and Fireworks

Scheve Park, 6th St. and Harnett, Mascoutah, dusk.

Normal 4th of July Sky Concert

Fairview Park, 801 N. Main St., Normal, 9:15 p.m.

Northbrook 4th of July

Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Techny Road, Northbrook, dusk.

Orland Park Independence Day

Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave., Orland Park, dusk.

Oswego Independence Day Fireworks

Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, 9:30 p.m.

Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration

Memorial Park, fireworks over Lake Katherine, 76th Ave and College Drive, Palos Heights, dusk.

Peoria Red White & Boom

Downtown Peoria along the Riverfront, Water Street, East Peoria, 9:30 p.m.

Rockford Fourth of July

Davis Park, 211 N. Main St., Rockford, 9 p.m.

South Holland Fourth of July

Veterans Memorial Park, 160th Place and South Park Ave., South Holland, 9:10 p.m.

Stockton 4th of July Celebration

Memorial Park, US Highway 20 West and Pearl Street, Stockton, dusk.

Woodstock July 4th Fireworks

Emricson Park, 900 W. South St , Woodstock, 9:15 p.m.

JULY 5

Watseka Fourth of July

Highway 24, Watseka, 10 p.m.

Information courtesy of Fireworks In Illinois (www.fireworksinillinois.com)