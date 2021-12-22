Making the holidays memorable and meaningful for your family

Every year the adults in my family have a Christmas gift exchange. Around October we draw names with wish lists to prepare for the exchange. A couple of years ago my brother wanted to change it up a little, and suggested we give experiences rather than actual items.

We had so much fun that year! Painting and pottery classes, massages and spa treatments, target shooting, bowling and even horseback riding sessions were just a few of the fun experiences that were gifted.

We agreed that doing things was much more fun that accumulating more stuff — and was much more meaningful. The same can be said for a child during the holidays. Do they need more stuff to make good memories? Will they even remember what they received years later?

The Illinois Early Learning Project (IELP) has a great tip sheet on making the holidays memorable and meaningful for children. Whether you are celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, the holidays can be busy and stressful. But we all want holidays to mean more to our children than receiving lots of gifts. IELP shares these ways to focus on the meaning of every holiday season: