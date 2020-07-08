Road Trips: Famers markets that produce loyal followings

When you have a craving for corn, hankering for honey or appetite for apples, a farmers market may be just the place for you.

This week’s Road Trips page provides a look at some of the markets that are worth the drive.

Check out each market’s COVID-19 rules so you know what to expect when you arrive.

TUESDAYS and SATURDAYS

Woodstock Farmers Market

Through October

Woodstock Square

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://woodstockfarmersmarket.org/

The market has vendors on all four sides of Woodstock Square, as well as through the park in the center of the square. It is a producers-only market, meaning everything you buy is grown or produced by the vendor.

WEDNESDAYS

Riverside Farmers Market

Through Oct. 7

10 Pine Ave.

2:30-7 p.m.

https://www.riverside.il.us/369/Farmers-Market

Located in Centennial Park near the town’s water tower, the market is in its 11th year and offers produce, meats, flowers, baked goods, confections, locally prepared food, and specialty goods and services. In 2019, the market featured 20 vendors offering locally grown and produced food. Vendors have designations, such as “Organic,” “Produced by Riverside residents,” and “Made with locally sourced ingredients.” Market features include a scavenger hunt, crafts, and kids’ activities. Blankets can be borrowed to sit and hang out at the market.

FRIDAYS

Old Schaumburg Centre Farmers Market

Through October

Trickster Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/farmers-market

The market offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, seafood, meats, flowers, plants, and gourmet cheeses sold by the farmers who produce them. It also offers baked goods, olives, preserves, hot sauces, coffee, tea, and knife-sharpening services. From 7-7:30 a.m. is designated for shoppers over age 65. No change given for cash transactions.

Downtown Elgin Farmers Market

Through Oct. 2

Spring Street

3-7 p.m.

downtownelgin.com/farmersmarket/

The market, in its 20th year, has been relocated to Spring Street in downtown Elgin to allow for more space between vendors. The market drew more than 1,000 visitors each week last year.

Rockford City Market

Through Sept. 25

Water and Market streets

3:30-8:30 p.m. until Labor Day; 3:30-7:30 p.m. after Labor Day

http://www.rockfordcitymarket.com/about-1

Add craft beer and local musicians to a farmers market and you have the Rockford City Market. The event has become a ritual in downtown Rockford and features local makers, crafters, dreamers, and artisans. In its 11th year, the market features more than 70 vendors and draws 100,000 visitors per season. There is also an indoor market, which runs from 10:30-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

East Peoria Farmers Market

Through Sept. 25

The Levee District

4-7 p.m.

https://www.cityofeastpeoria.com/329/Farmers-Market

Located on the Pedestrian Promenade in the Levee District between Target and Gordmans, the market offers vegetables, fruit, plants, meats, and handcrafted items.

SATURDAYS

Green City Market – Lincoln Park

Through October

North Clark Street & North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.greencitymarket.org/markets/LincolnPark.asp

A quaint market offering fruits, vegetables, and flowers right by Lincoln Park Zoo. Shoppers can pre-order items via the WhatsGood! App to limit contact with vendors. Pre-orders can be made from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Green City matches LINK cards dollar for dollar up to $15 per card, per market day. Discount parking is available for $12 for two hours, with validation, in the Chicago Historical Society.

Market at the Square

Through October

Illinois & Vine streets, Urbana

7 a.m. to noon

https://urbanamarket.org/#

Since 1979, Market at the Square has been a mainstay for Urbana and the surrounding area, connecting the community with local growers and artisans. Made- and grown-in-Illinois products include produce, meat, dairy, honey, beer and wine, flowers, and arts and crafts. It has become one of the city’s signature institutions.

Naperville Farmers Market

Through November

200 E. Fifth St.

7 a.m. to noon

https://napervillefarmersmarket.com/?fbclid=IwAR1UVgrjLyeG0-tuJPssRWPl5KF4SehExNnPn2tyfLy9Bfc85CS8uXF4Rt8

More than 40 vendors are available at the weekly market near the Fifth Avenue train station. Farm-to-table meals are possible with a plethora of locally grown food. There is also an array of products, performances, and events.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market

Through October

Museum Square

7:30 a.m. to noon

https://www.facebook.com/pg/DBAFarmersMarket/events/?ref=page_internal

Located on Museum Square, the Downton Bloomington Farmers Market is a producer-only market, offering farm products, including vegetables, fruits, cheeses, pork, beef, free-range poultry and eggs, flowers, plants, and herbs grown and produced by the individual sellers.

Homewood Farmers Market

Through Oct. 10

Martin Avenue between Ridge and Chestnut roads

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.village.homewood.il.us/exploration-events/events/farmers-markets

One of Illinois’ oldest farmers market in continuous operation, the Homewood market provides fruit, vegetables, dairy, honey, prepared food, and other products. Pre-payment, credit/debit, or exact cash (no change given).

Aurora Farmers Market

Through Oct. 17

65 Water St.

8 a.m. to noon

https://www.aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market

The Aurora market on Water Street Square — directly across from City Hall and the Water Street Mall — is in its 108th season. Every week, the market features locally grown fruit and vegetables, baked goods, local food trucks, and Aurora’s own Modest Coffee Roasters.

Carbondale Farmers Market

Through November

Westown Mall parking lot

8 a.m. to noon

https://www.facebook.com/farmersmarketcarbondale/

The market features local produce, baked goods, and jewelry.

Land of Goshen Community Market

End date to be determined

100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville

8 a.m. to noon

https://www.goshenmarket.org/

Farmers and vendors provide meat, produce, baked goods, handcrafted jewelry, and furniture. The market draws more than 2,000 customers each week.

Kankakee Farmers Market

Through Oct. 31

South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street

8 a.m. to noon

https://www.downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market/

The market has been a center for community gathering and offers produce, handmade goods and freshly made, ready-to-eat food. Shopping carts are offered for customers. Items can be pre-ordered. From 8-8:30 a.m. is dedicated to shopping for the elderly and high-risk customers.

Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station

Through third week of October

212 E. First St., O’Fallon

8 a.m. to noon

https://ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market/

More than a farmers market, Vine Street Market features local produce, meats, handmade goods, fresh-made food and drink, and musical performances. It features both local and regional vendors.

Princeton Farmers Market

Through October

439 S. Main St.

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/PrincetonFarmersMarket/

An open-air market offering produce and homemade products.

61st Street Farmers Market

Through Oct. 31

61st Street and Dorchester, Chicago

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://experimentalstation.org/market

A market straddling Chicago’s Hyde Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods. It offers produce, meat, eggs, cheeses, and prepared food from local and regional farms. The market matches LINK purchases up to $25 per cardholder, per market day. Online ordering is available.

SUNDAYS

Cary Farmers Market

Through August

Metra lot, 100 W. Main St.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/CaryFarmersMarket/

Visitors can find fruits and veggies, as well as canned items and salad dressings. A free reusable bag is offered the first Sunday of the month.