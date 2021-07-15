THE KITCHEN DIVA: Salsa adds spice to red snapper

If you’re looking for a way to change your favorite fish recipe, try adding salsa. The word “salsa” really just means “sauce” in Spanish.

There are many different kinds of salsa. Salsa roja is a red sauce meant to be eaten warm, usually over enchiladas. Salsa verde is a green sauce made with tomatillos. Salsa ranchera means “ranch style” and is typically made of tomatoes and chilies cooked together. There’s also salsa cruda or salsa fresca. “Cruda” means “raw,” and “fresca” means “fresh.” You also can find commercially packaged salsas in a variety of flavors, including mango, peach and pineapple. The levels of heat of the salsas range from mild to fiery-hot.

This simple recipe uses tomatoes, bell peppers and onions to create a salsa fresca topping for snapper. You also can use this delicious sauce on other types of firm-fleshed fish.

Serve this spicy Salsa Snapper over angel-haired pasta, rice or cous cous. It’s also delicious served on thick slices of toast that have been rubbed with a clove of garlic and brushed with olive oil.

SALSA SNAPPER

As snappy as the pop of your fingers, this fish and fresh salsa is an easy skillet meal that’s ready in just 22 minutes.

2 pounds red snapper, cod or other lean fish fillets

2 large tomatoes, chopped (2 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dry white wine or Progresso chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

Cut fish fillets into 8 serving pieces. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Arrange fish in single layer in skillet. Cook uncovered 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until fish flakes easily with fork. Remove fish to warm platter; keep warm. Cook remaining ingredients except wine or broth in skillet over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until bell pepper and onion are crisp-tender. Stir in wine or broth; heat through. Spoon tomato mixture over fish. Serves 8.

TIP: This recipe was a winning entry in a Betty Crocker contest celebrating African American cooking. Like it hot? Grab that bottle of hot sauce and add your soulful touch!

Recipe courtesy Betty Crocker, Inc. (www.bettycrocker.com/recipes).

***

Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children’s author, culinary historian and the author of seven cookbooks. Her new cookbook is “The Kitchen Diva’s Diabetic Cookbook.” Her website is www.divapro.com. To see how-to videos, recipes and much, much more, Like Angela Shelf Medearis, The Kitchen Diva! on Facebook. Recipes may not be reprinted without permission from Angela Shelf Medearis.

© 2021 King Features Synd., Inc., and Angela Shelf Medearis