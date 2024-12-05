Chicago man accused of DUI in fatal Villa Park crash

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of a 69-year-old man.

Luis Guzman Alvarez, 49, a resident of the 4500 block of South California Avenue, is charged with aggravated DUI causing death, a Class 2 felony. As conditions of Guzman Alvarez’s pre-trial release, he will be fitted with a secure continuous alcohol-monitoring device, will not be allowed to drive, and will need to report to Pre-Trial Services as required.

Prosecutors had sought that the Chicago man remain in DuPage County Jail, but DuPage Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden denied that motion during Guzman Alvarez’s time in First Appearance Court on Tuesday.

If convicted, Guzman Alvarez could be sentenced to three to 14 years in prison and fined up to $25,000.

Guzman Alvarez is accused of causing the crash that claimed the life of Jose Orizaba in Villa Park.

At 7:41 a.m. Sunday, Villa Park police officers responded to a call of a crash involving injuries at St. Charles Road and Villa Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers observed a Chevrolet SUV, driven by Orizaba, at the Shell gas station at the southeast corner of the intersection with significant driver’s side damage and a minivan, allegedly driven by Guzman Alvarez, in the southbound lane of Villa Avenue with heavy front-end damage.

Orizaba was extricated from his vehicle using the jaws of life and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m.

Following an investigation into the crash, it is alleged that Orizaba was traveling eastbound on St. Charles Road approaching the traffic signal at Villa. Orizaba entered the intersection on a green light, Guzman Alvarez, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, ignored the red light and crashed into Orizaba’s vehicle, forcing it into the gas station parking lot, police said.

Guzman Alvarez was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and subsequently released. It is further alleged that Guzman Alvarez was traveling at approximately 46 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time of the crash and that his BAC was .374.

When searching Guzman Alvarez’s vehicle, officers allegedly found two small open bottles of Jose Cuervo, a small bottle of premixed margaritas and a small bottle of premixed daiquiris.

“Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Guzman Alvarez was 100 percent avoidable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I offer my sincerest condolences to Jose Orizaba’s family and friends as they grieve and attempt to adjust to their new lives without the love and friendship Jose once provided.

“As I have said countless times in the past, if you have been drinking, do not drive. With ride-sharing services available with just the touch of a finger at any time day or night, there is absolutely no reason to drive after you have been drinking. Please, do yourself a favor and call a cab or use a ride-sharing service if you have been drinking. I thank the Villa Park Police Department, Villa Park Fire Department and DuPage County MERIT Major Crash Investigation Team for their work in this tragic case.”

“It is indeed a tragedy for the Orizaba family to be faced with the loss of their loved one, Jose Orizaba, due to the actions of an alleged intoxicated driver,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas stated. “No words can comfort, and no actions taken will ever suffice to undo what has been done.

“The Villa Park Police Department will always vigorously investigate all reported cases of an intoxicated driver on the roadways of our village. We can’t say enough about the incredible and thorough job the Villa Park police officers and detectives performed in bringing about serious charges against the accused. We are also so thankful for the support and guidance from the office of DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the pursuit of appropriate charges.”

Guzman Alvarez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23 for arraignment in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.