Chicago plans DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols this weekend (June 5-7) in the city’s Near West and Shakespeare neighborhoods.

The Near West (12th District) saturation patrol will be from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. The Shakespeare (14th District) saturation patrol will be from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

In the program, police saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also de deployed to allow officers to shorten the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individuals recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI saturation patrols conducted in the Grand Central (25th District) and Grand Crossing (3rd District) neighborhoods May 29-31 resulted in the following arrests and citations: