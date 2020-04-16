Chicago police probe fatal shootings

Chicago police are investigating a rash of recent shootings, including four fatalities, and a man and his dog both being shot.

A 37-year-old man died at Stroger Hospital after being brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:30 p.m. April 14. He was taken to the hospital in a gray SUV. The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Just before that victim arrived at Stroger, a 34-year-old man was taken to Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right forearm. The man was a passenger in a vehicle heading northbound on the 300 block of South Homan Avenue when offenders in a black SUV heading eastbound on Jackson began firing in their direction. He was listed in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating if the two incidents are related.

A 16-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a shooting at 2:05 p.m. April 14. The teen was shot in the stomach on the 3600 block of South Marshfield Avenue. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. A handgun was recovered close to where the incident took place.

Shortly after 7 p.m. April 13, an unknown male was on the 2900 block of East 81st Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The victim was struck once in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police. The individual died shortly before 8 p.m. April 13, according to hospital officials.

In another fatal shooting April 13, a 40-year-old man was shot several times on the city’s North Side before being transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

The victim was involved in what appeared to be a narcotics-related verbal altercation at 8:18 p.m. April 13 with another man in a parking lot on the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue. The offender fired several shots striking the victim. The offender fled in an older-model sedan southbound on Lincoln.

In the other recent shootings:

A man in his early 20s was walking his dog at 3:30 p.m. April 14 on the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when they were both shot. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head and was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. The dog was killed at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was shot at 3:34 p.m. April 14 on the sidewalk on the 1100 block of North Lorel. The victim was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots at him. The victim was struck once in the thigh area and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot shortly after 8 p.m. April 13 on the 11500 block of South Perry. The victim said he was on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and transported himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot between 7 and 7:20 p.m. April 13 on a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Adams Street. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

An individual with a history with Chicago police was shot at 11:16 p.m. April 13 on the 600 block of East 133rd The 34-year-old man sustained several gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in serious, but stable condition. A witness reported that the victim came to his door with the gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

No one was in custody as of April 14 for any of the shootings.