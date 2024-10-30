Chronicle Media goes live on Election Night

Chronicle Media goes live on Election NightChronicle Media — October 30, 2024
Chronicle Media will be providing live election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday on our Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/chroniclemediallc/.
Join Rick Hibbert, Bill Dwyer, Jack McCarthy and Joe DeRosier as we look at the Illinois congressional, state House and state Senate races. We will also be looking at key referenda throughout the state.
