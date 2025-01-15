Elk Grove school staffer lauded for contributions to community

Arllette Antunez loves seeing the students she works with succeed.

As a community outreach specialist in Community Consolidated School District 59 based in Elk Grove Village, Antunez does everything from planning back-to-school events to offering multilingual materials and interpreter assistance to ensure accessibility for non-English-speaking families.

“Being a community outreach specialist is so much more than a job — it’s a calling that brings me a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment,” Antunez said. “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of helping a family access the essentials they need, whether it’s food, clothing, or school supplies, and knowing that it’s making a difference in their lives.

“Seeing students flourish, academically, emotionally, or personally, because of the support I’ve provided is one of the most rewarding experiences.

“It’s the simple, heartfelt moments that resonate the most: seeing a student’s eyes light up when they pick out a new outfit or hearing a parent express their gratitude for essential needs such as food. These victories, no matter how small, remind me of why I do this work and just how meaningful it is to be part of their journey.”

Antunez’s work has gotten the attention of not only her peers, but state officials as well.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education have announced that Antunez is one of two classified school employees selected as Illinois’ nominees for the 2025 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award.

The RISE Award is a national recognition program that honors classified school employees for their contributions to their school community.

Illinois’ other nominee is Claye Vogelsang, a family support coordinator for McLean County Unit District 5 high schools.

District 59 leaders said that Antunez has become an invaluable advocate for students and families. She leads initiatives like the Community Cares Closet and food distribution services, ensuring students have access to essentials year-round.

A champion for equity, Antunez fosters cultural celebrations and addresses attendance and behavioral challenges with tailored interventions. Her dedication to building relationships and connecting families with vital resources exemplifies her unwavering commitment to student success, District 59 officials said.

“Arllette’s impact on our community is immeasurable,” said Larry Ganan, principal of Admiral Byrd Elementary School. “She has developed strong trusting relationships with our staff and has built such meaningful and powerful relationships with the families that she serves.”

Antunez learned of her nomination for the national award in a surprise announcement at a District 59 Board of Education meeting.

“I was truly humbled and moved when I was nominated for the national RISE Award,” she said. “When I learned about it during a monthly Board of Education meeting, I couldn’t hold back my tears — tears of joy, because it’s such an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do every day.

“This nomination is not only a personal honor, but also an opportunity to raise awareness in other districts about the importance of this role and its impact on their school communities.”

Antunez works to connect students and families with access to essential resources, including school supplies, mental health services, food assistance programs, shelter and other supports they may need, such as legal aid or affordable internet programs.

She also utilizes social media, newsletters and school communication platforms to keep everyone updated on community events and resources.

She also will partner with libraries, cultural centers, health organizations and government agencies to enhance programs and services, especially during the holidays.

Antunez also seeks partnerships to bring financial or in-kind support for district activities and resources.

“As a community outreach specialist, my primary goal is to build meaningful connections with our (Community Consolidated School Districts 59) students and families and our community partners,” she said.

Before joining the Elk Grove Village district, Antunez spent more than a decade working at Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization.

“During my time there, I collaborated with multidisciplinary leadership on child abuse investigations, ensuring that both the needs of families and the requirements of the investigations were addressed,” she said.

Antunez said programs like the district’s Community Cares Closet, which provides clothing, toiletries, school supplies and other essentials to students and families, are rewarding for her and her team.

“There’s something deeply fulfilling about knowing that my work can positively impact individuals in need and foster a sense of dignity, belonging and care,” Antunez said. “It’s about more than just providing items—it’s about breaking down barriers so students can focus on learning, knowing they’re equipped and valued.

“When students have what they need, we often see tangible outcomes — better attendance, more engagement, and a renewed sense of confidence.”

