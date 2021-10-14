First Lady makes visit to City Colleges of Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago hosted on Thursday, Oct. 14 First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot at Arturo Velasquez Institute to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden, who is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, and the group of dignitaries met with our outstanding students and faculty from Daley’s horticulture and electrical construction technology programs.

They heard from apprentices already working in the field through the program’s work-based learning components. Horticulture students discussed how they have found healing and a professional passion through their studies.

Later in the afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot joined Alderman James Cappleman, Board Trustee Darrell Williams, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze, Truman College President Shawn Jackson and Chancellor Juan Salgado to launch the college’s new Innovation One technology lab.

The lab, supplied with equipment by Apple, will offer students, faculty, staff, CPS teachers and students and community organizations access to cutting edge technology. It aims to develop a learning community that spans beyond the walls of the college. Satellite locations of the lab are planned for Olive-Harvey College, Kennedy-King College, and Arturo Velazquez Technical Institute too.