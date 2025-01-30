Girl fatally shoots herself in South Side apartment

A 12-year-old died from injuries sustained in a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the girl was inside an apartment on the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue in the city’s Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood shortly after 6:45 p.m. Sunday when the incident occurred.

The victim was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No charges had been filed in the case as of press time.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.