Judge: Heather Mack must remain behind bars

Federal judge Matthew Kennelly denied bond for accused killer Heather Mack Thursday, Dec. 8 following a one-hour hearing.

Mack had sought to be released into the custody of long time family friend and Beverly Hills, California socialite Diana Rouque Ellis.

Judge Kennelly said that, while he had no questions regarding Rouque Ellis’s character, he said Mack’s propensity to react to frustration with violence was a concern.

“I don’t think (Roque Ellis) is up to the job in this situation,” he concluded.

The hearing included emotionally compelling testimony by Shiela von Wiese Mack’s brother Bill and sister Debbie Curran.

Heather Mack is accused of murdering her mother Shiela.