Judge: Heather Mack must remain behind bars

By Bill Dwyer For Chronicle MediaDecember 8, 2022

Debbie Curran and Bill von Wiese, siblings of Shiela von Wiese Mack, speak to reporters after their niece, Heather Mack, was denied bond by a federal judge in Chicago on Dec. 8. Heather Mack is accused of murdering her mother Shiela. (Photo by Bill Dwyer/for Chronicle Media)

Federal judge Matthew Kennelly denied bond for accused killer Heather Mack Thursday, Dec. 8 following a one-hour hearing.
Mack had sought to be released into the custody of long time family friend and Beverly Hills, California socialite Diana Rouque Ellis.

Judge Kennelly said that, while he had no questions regarding Rouque Ellis’s character, he said Mack’s propensity to react to frustration with violence was a concern.
“I don’t think (Roque Ellis) is up to the job in this situation,” he concluded.
The hearing included emotionally compelling testimony by Shiela von Wiese Mack’s brother Bill and sister Debbie Curran.

Heather Mack is accused of murdering her mother Shiela.

 

Feds likely to seek life sentence for Heather Mack, allege direct hand in mother’s murder

 

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS