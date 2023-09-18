Man charged in murder of teen

Chicago man has been charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Steven Goodman, 37, a resident of the 4800 block of West Ferdinand, has been charged with first-degree murder and murder-solicitation for hire.

Goodman was scheduled to appear Sunday, Sept. 17 in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

He was arrested Thursday, Sept. 14 on the 5100 block of West 73rd Street in Bedford Park.

Goodman was identified as the offender who, on March 1, allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl on the 4500 block of South Drexel (2nd Police District).

The victim died of her injuries several days later, after turning 18.

Chicago police said the suspect was placed in custody in Bedford Park and subsequently charged.