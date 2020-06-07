Man charged with being habitual criminal

A Chicago man has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal after police got a call of a street being blocked.

Sedrick Monroe, 42, a resident of the 6100 block of South Loomis, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. May 24 while being on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Lowe. Officers responded to a large gathering which a caller had said was blocking the street. As officers approached and began to disperse the crowd, police said, Monroe was observed taking a handgun and placing it in front of a vehicle while running southbound on Lowe.

After a brief foot pursuit, Monroe was taken into custody and a loaded Glock handgun was recovered, according to police.

Chicago police said Monroe is a convicted felon and does not possess a valid Firearm Owner Identification Card or Concealed Carry License.