New 464 area code is coming 708 area code region

Starting on Friday, Jan. 21, customers in the 708 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 464 area code when they request new service or an additional line.

The 708 area code serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County, including cities and communities such as Alsip, Beecher, Bellwood, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Broadview, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Country Club Hills, Crest Hill, Crete, Dolton, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Flossmoor, Forest Park, Glenwood, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hazel Crest, Hickory Hills, Homewood, Justice, La Grange, Lansing, Lyons, Markham, Matteson, Maywood, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mokena, Norridge, Northlake, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Palos Park, Park Forest, Richton Park, River Forest, River Grove, Riverdale, South Holland, Steger, Tinley Park, Westchester, Western Springs and Worth

The 464 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 708 area code. Customers receiving a 464 area code will be required to dial 1+ the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 708 area code do today.

Telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 464 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 464 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and or other similar equipment.

Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

For more information, contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Illinois Commission website at https://www.icc.illinois.gov/