People’s Agenda pushed

The 58th annual Rainbow PUSH International Convention tackled everything from violence in schools to the legacy of the organization’s founder, the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The Chicago convention ran from Thursday through Sunday and included panel discussions, a rally, step show, Women’s Policy Summit, recognition of Operation PUSH, and honoring Jackson. The theme of the convention was “The People’s Agenda.”

Other convention events included a speech by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and a panel discussion on “Higher Education, Democracy and Civic Engagement: The Contemporary Role Universities Play in Developing the Next Generation.” Panelists included moderator Tyler Hough, executive director of The Chicago Center and The Philadelphia Center; Nyeema Watson, senior vice chancellor for strategy, diversity and community engagement at Rutgers University-Camden; Skye Alex Jackson, student activist and founder of the Flying Star Scholarship, Walter Kimbrough, interim president of Talladega College; and David Sanders, president of Malcom X College.