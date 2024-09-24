Police warn of online marketplace robberies

Police warn of online marketplace robberiesChronicle Media — September 23, 2024
Chicago police are warning residents to be aware of a rash of robberies stemming from online marketplace sales.
Police encourage residents to take precautions when selling items on the internet and to arrange to meet in designated “Safe Zones,” such as local police stations.
They encourage residents of the 10th, 11th and 15th police districts, in particular, to take safety steps.
Police advised residents in those areas to meet in police station lobbies:
- 10th District: 3315 W. Ogden Ave.
- 11th District: 3151 W. Harrison St.
- 15th District: 5701 W. Madison St.
Police offered the following safety tips:
- Do not attend a purchase exchange alone.
- Suggest meeting at a police facility as this will usually reveal buyers with adverse intent.
- Before meeting, review your buyer’s profile for positive reviews or for warning signs, like empty profiles.
- Trust your instincts. If is sounds like a scam, it probably is.