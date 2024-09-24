Police warn of online marketplace robberies

Chicago police are warning residents to be aware of a rash of robberies stemming from online marketplace sales.

Police encourage residents to take precautions when selling items on the internet and to arrange to meet in designated “Safe Zones,” such as local police stations.

They encourage residents of the 10th, 11th and 15th police districts, in particular, to take safety steps.

Police advised residents in those areas to meet in police station lobbies:

10 th District: 3315 W. Ogden Ave.

11 th District: 3151 W. Harrison St.

15th District: 5701 W. Madison St.

Police offered the following safety tips: