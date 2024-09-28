The scams against seniors are getting worse, if that’s even possible, and the thieves are becoming sneakier and more creative by the minute.

We have to up our game to stay one step ahead of them and not fall victim.

It bears reviewing the typical scams. While some of these might seem to be repeats of scams that have gone on for years, the differences are in the tactics the thieves are using.

Romance — If you have a new online friend you’ve never met and they ask for money, it’s a scam.

Computer repair — You might get a pop-up message saying your computer has a virus and that you need to give them access to fix it. It’s a scam.

Grandchild — You’ll get a call that is allegedly from your grandchild who is in jail and needs bail money. It’s most likely a scam. Before something like this ever happens, create a code word you can use with family members as proof of who they are. A scammer won’t know that secret word.

The government — This one is all about fear, and you’re made to think the IRS or the police are after you unless you send a payment, or that your Social Security number has been suspended. It’s a scam.

Banks and account fraud — This one is also about fear when you’re told someone is trying to get into your account. Hang up. Call the bank and ask if they’re looking for you. It’s likely a scam.

Nowadays, you might not want to answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number. If it’s a real call and someone needs you, they’ll leave a message.

Do an online search for “scams against seniors 2024” and learn all you can about the dozens of types of scams out there. The list is growing.

