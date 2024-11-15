Suspect charged in Southwest Side robberies

A Chicago man has been charged with two armed robberies on the city’s Southwest Side.

Trinidy Mintz, 22, a resident of the 5600 block of South Emerald, has been charged with two counts of robbery armed with a firearm; one count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle; and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon

Mintz was scheduled to have a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. Results of that hearing were not available as of press time.

Mintz was arrested Wednesday on the 2200 block of South Wentworth. Police said he was identified as the offender, who on Nov. 6, took personal property at gunpoint from a 49-year-old man and a 60-year-old man on the 2900 block of West 63rd Street in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Officers said that on Wednesday they located Mintz inside one of the victim’s stolen vehicle, at which time a weapon was also recovered.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.