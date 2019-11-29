Weekend DUI patrols planned in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols Friday through Sunday (Nov. 29-Dec. 1) in the Chicago Lawn and Austin police districts.

Saturation patrols will take place from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the Chicago Lawn (8th) Police District and 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday in the Austin (15th) Police District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for Individual Recognizance Bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The DUI saturation patrols conducted in the Ogden (10th) Police District on Nov. 16-17 and Near West (12th) Police District on Nov. 22-23 resulted in the following arrests: