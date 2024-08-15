Christkindlmarkets prepare for another holiday season

Christkindlmarket will feature an expanded collection of holiday vendors as it returns to Aurora for a third season in late November.

Organizers have announced plans to welcome more than 55 merchants, food purveyors and services to RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, beginning Nov. 22.

The German-style Christmas market also returns to Chicago’s Daley Center Plaza for a 28th season but a market outside Wrigley Field at Gallagher Way has been discontinued.

Officials said more than 2 million persons visited the free-admission Chicago-area Cristkindlmarkets in 2023.

“Expect a delightful mix of beloved favorites and new booths, with local Chicago staple vendors like Chiya Chai, Bearhands & Buddies, and Syrin joining the holiday fun,” Christkindlmarket officials said in a statement.

“This year, we’re introducing several new events to kick off your holiday season with joy. Enjoy tastings throughout November and December, leading up to Christmas Eve. Our Timber Tent will host special receptions every Thursday and Friday until Dec. 13, with additional receptions every Monday starting Dec. 16,” officials added.

Aurora’s Christkindlmarket is accessible via car or public transportation via Metra rail service or Pace buses to the Aurora Transportation Center, just across the street from RiverEdge Park, on the east bank of the Fox River near downtown Aurora. Parking is also available at the ATC.

Christkindlmarket Aurora will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, with additional weekdays in December.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will also be open on Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 16-18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors can combine Christkindlmarket with a show at the nearby Paramount Theatre while enjoying downtown holiday decorations.

For more information visit www.chriskindlmarket.com